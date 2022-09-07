Dukes win Crete tri at College Heights Golf Course

CRETE – The Crete Triangular was a tune-up before the Dukes head to Lexington on Friday for the Minutemaids’ invitational.
York will also play at the Northwest quad at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island next Monday and then head to Lochland Country Club in Hastings for the Hastings Tigers invite on Tuesday.
At College Heights on Tuesday, the senior trio of Regin Dunham, Alyssa Alt and Samantha Gibbs all shot nine-hole rounds of 47 as the Dukes put up a team score of 201 to 223 for the Elkhorn South Storm.
The host Crete Cardinals only had three golfers and did not figure in the team scoring.
York’s other score was a 60 by Lael Schwarz and a 61 by McKinlee Legg.
“When those three girls keep their nine-hole scores in the 40s, we have a chance to break 200. We ended up with a 201, but Crete is a difficult golf course and the greens were stressed by the heat so they were very inconsistent,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “Lael (Schwarz) got her first taste of varsity action and ended up shooting a score that counted toward our team total. Hannah, Maelynn, and Maggie participated in the JV portion of the triangular and are showing some signs of improvement. Another busy week ahead, so tomorrow's practice will be key to our plan for Thursday in Bennington (JV) and Friday in Lexington (varsity).”