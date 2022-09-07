Dukes win Crete tri at College Heights Golf Course

“When those three girls keep their nine-hole scores in the 40s, we have a chance to break 200. We ended up with a 201, but Crete is a difficult golf course and the greens were stressed by the heat so they were very inconsistent,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “Lael (Schwarz) got her first taste of varsity action and ended up shooting a score that counted toward our team total. Hannah, Maelynn, and Maggie participated in the JV portion of the triangular and are showing some signs of improvement. Another busy week ahead, so tomorrow's practice will be key to our plan for Thursday in Bennington (JV) and Friday in Lexington (varsity).”