DUKES WIN CENTRAL CONFERENCE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

HOLDREGE-The first round tee-off times of the Central Conference Golf Tournament in Holdrege on Friday, were moved back to 10 a.m. from 9 a.m. due to predicted frost in the area.
If there was any frost it didn’t stay around long as the York girls warmed up the course and fired a team score of 382 and ran away with the Central Conference crown by 29 strokes over second place Northwest.
York senior Riley Stuhr was solid all day long as she carded a 44 on the back nine and on the much tougher front nine which is where she played in the afternoon wave, she ended with a 43 for an overall score of 87.
York head coach Josh Miller said that the girls really got going on the back nine.
“We teed off on the back nine first and I thought the girls got into a groove early on. Finishing on the front nine was a challenge as it is the tougher side of the course, but the girls did a nice job of maintaining their focus and we really didn't see a drop off in scoring like we did a couple years ago when Holdrege hosted districts,” Miller said. “Riley Stuhr won her first conference championship and played consistent golf. She let a couple strokes slip away around the greens, but I was impressed with how she finished her round.”
Along with Stuhr’s first place finish, the Dukes also got a third place from Abby York who fired a 94, with a 46 on the backside and a 48 on the front. Piper Fernau was next for the Dukes she ended up in eighth place with a score of 100, with both the front and back nine scores of 50.
Just one stroke behind Fernau was Kirsten Fike with a 101 (50-51) and that was good for a top 10 finish.
York’s fifth golfer, Rylie Krause got off to a rough start with 58, but closed with a 54 on the front side for a 112 and a 21st place finish.
“Abby, Kirsten, and Piper were steady all day long and that really helped us accomplish our goal of shooting under 400,” Miller explained.
The second best round of the day was turned in by Seward’s Breanna Placke with a 93 and after York was Ella Jacobson of Holdrege and Zoey Salem of Lexington rounding out the top five.
The Dukes will be in action on Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island for district action.
“We identified a few things we need to improve on before Tuesday, so we are excited to get back to work on Monday,” Miller added.
Team scoring-1.York 382; 2.Northwest 411; 3.Seward 427; 4.Lexington 441; 5.Aurora 458; 6.Holdrege 470; 7.Schuyler 477; 8.Lakeview 481; Crete NTS; Adams Central NTS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!