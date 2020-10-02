DUKES WIN CENTRAL CONFERENCE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

HOLDREGE-The first round tee-off times of the Central Conference Golf Tournament in Holdrege on Friday, were moved back to 10 a.m. from 9 a.m. due to predicted frost in the area.

If there was any frost it didn’t stay around long as the York girls warmed up the course and fired a team score of 382 and ran away with the Central Conference crown by 29 strokes over second place Northwest.

York senior Riley Stuhr was solid all day long as she carded a 44 on the back nine and on the much tougher front nine which is where she played in the afternoon wave, she ended with a 43 for an overall score of 87.

York head coach Josh Miller said that the girls really got going on the back nine.

“We teed off on the back nine first and I thought the girls got into a groove early on. Finishing on the front nine was a challenge as it is the tougher side of the course, but the girls did a nice job of maintaining their focus and we really didn't see a drop off in scoring like we did a couple years ago when Holdrege hosted districts,” Miller said. “Riley Stuhr won her first conference championship and played consistent golf. She let a couple strokes slip away around the greens, but I was impressed with how she finished her round.”