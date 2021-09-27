Dukes win 11-2 over Lex in prep softball

Peterson stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and cranked an RBI single into center field. Mattox then hit a ground ball to third and beat out an infield single, but the throw got away from the first baseman.

Peterson scored on the error to give York an 8-0 lead before Libich grounded out to end the inning.

McDaniel worked around a one-out error to keep Lexington off the board in the second, and Haggadone led off the bottom of the inning by reaching on an error.

With two outs in the inning, Hoblyn singled to left field to put runners on the corners. The senior then stole second, and when the Lexington catcher threw to second base, Haggadone took off for home, scoring on the play to extend the lead to 9-0.

After neither side scored in the third, Lexington pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to break the shutout.

York responded immediately in the bottom of the inning, as Pohl drew a leadoff walk and McDaniel crushed a 1-0 pitch over the center-field wall for a two-run home run. McDaniel’s blast gave the Dukes an 11-2 lead, but Lexington escaped the inning without giving up further damage.