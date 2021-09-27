Dukes win 11-2 over Lex in prep softball

YORK – In the final home game of the season, the York softball team buried Lexington early. A two-run shot off the bat of freshman Lauryn Mattox sparked an eight-run first inning onslaught for the Dukes, who cruised to an 11-2 victory Monday evening and improved to 12-13 on the season.
Lexington threatened in the top of the first against Dukes starter Sam McDaniel, as the sophomore allowed a leadoff single and a walk to put two runners on with no one out. McDaniel rebounded with a strikeout and then coaxed a fly ball to left field, where sophomore Ellie Peterson fielded the catch and fired to second base in time to double off the runner and end the inning.
Peterson then ripped a line-drive single into left field on the second pitch of the at-bat, bringing Mattox to the plate. The freshman unloaded on a 2-0 pitch, launching the ball over the left-field wall for a two-run blast.
Just like that, the Dukes led 2-0. It didn’t stay that way for long.
After Rebecca Libich popped out to shortstop for the first out, Lauryn Haggadone, Mattie Pohl and McDaniel all reached via hit-by-pitch. Suddenly, York had loaded the bases with only one out.
Jami Hoblyn cashed in, ripping a ground ball into left field for a two-RBI single. After a Lexington pitching change, Cori Combs drove in another run on an RBI single to center field and Baylie Holthus laid down a bunt to score the sixth York run.
Peterson stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and cranked an RBI single into center field. Mattox then hit a ground ball to third and beat out an infield single, but the throw got away from the first baseman.
Peterson scored on the error to give York an 8-0 lead before Libich grounded out to end the inning.
McDaniel worked around a one-out error to keep Lexington off the board in the second, and Haggadone led off the bottom of the inning by reaching on an error.
With two outs in the inning, Hoblyn singled to left field to put runners on the corners. The senior then stole second, and when the Lexington catcher threw to second base, Haggadone took off for home, scoring on the play to extend the lead to 9-0.
After neither side scored in the third, Lexington pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to break the shutout.
York responded immediately in the bottom of the inning, as Pohl drew a leadoff walk and McDaniel crushed a 1-0 pitch over the center-field wall for a two-run home run. McDaniel’s blast gave the Dukes an 11-2 lead, but Lexington escaped the inning without giving up further damage.
In the top of the fifth, McDaniel worked around a pair of one-out singles to keep Lexington off the board and preserve the nine-run win.
York racked up 11 runs on 10 hits and four walks as four different Dukes notched multi-hit games. Mattox went 2 for 2 with a single, home run and three RBI, while Peterson went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, two runs scored and one RBI.
Hoblyn and Combs both went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles; Hoblyn drove in two runs while Combs knocked in one.
McDaniel went 1 for 2 with the two-run shot in the fourth, while Holthus notched the 10th York hit.
In the circle, McDaniel earned a complete-game win. The sophomore allowed two runs – one earned – on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work.