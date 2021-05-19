Dukes will take on Class B at state tennis

LINCOLN – On Thursday and Friday, May 20-21, the York Dukes will compete at the girls tennis state tournament in Lincoln. The Dukes’ top doubles pairing, seniors Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach, carry previous state experience with them this week, having placed sixth in the No. 2 doubles bracket in 2019.
For many of York’s competitors this week, however, it will be their first state tennis experience as the event returns following its cancellation last year amid the pandemic.
“After losing the opportunity last season, our players are thankful to have a chance to compete,” head coach Josh Miller said. “With the gap year, I think the tournament might be a little more wide open. The powerhouse schools are still going to have success, but a team like Norris is going to surprise people.”
In preparation for state, Miller said the team is getting back to the basics and focusing on fundamentals. Often, they’ll split the doubles and singles players up during practice to work on situational drills to help prepare the athletes for the tournament layout.
“State is set up a little different than the usual tournament, so we take time to get comfortable with that format,” Miller said. “Tennis is a tough sport, so our consistency is the focus and we can always get better at that.”
According to Miller, teams like Omaha Duschenne, GICC, Elkhorn, Lincoln Christian and Norris all figure to compete for top-five finishes in the team standings. However, the Dukes have the pieces in place to post a strong showing at the event.
Case and Rockenbach finished sixth in the No. 2 doubles division two years ago as sophomores, and they’ll look to build on that performance division this time around. Case and Rockenbach cruised to a 33-3 record in the No. 1 doubles spot this season, earning the No. 4 seed and an opening draw against Nebraska City seniors Clarissa Williams and Renee Williams.
The earliest Case and Rockenbach could face a top-12 seed is a potential quarterfinal matchup against either Brownell-Talbot/Concordia’s Bavishya Bachu and Crystal Huang (No. 12, 9-6) or Elkhorn’s Rebecca Vala and Julia Gates (No. 5, 22-7).
At No. 2 doubles, seniors Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe also earned the division’s No. 4 seed after posting a 31-5 record during the season. The duo will make their state debut against Wilber-Clatonia sophomore Amy Kozak and senior Emily Nguyen in the opening round.
In the No. 1 singles spot, Ellie Peterson may be a freshman, but she went 23-13 this year to secure the No. 10 seed. Peterson opens against Brownell-Talbot/Concordia junior Rylee Sherman, where a win would set up a potential matchup against Adams Central senior Merci Hood (No. 7, 25-5) for a spot in the quarterfinals.
At the No. 2 singles, junior Hallie Newman posted a 22-14 record this season en route to the No. 11 seed. She faces Waverly junior Kaitlynn Ellis in the opener.
Entering the state tournament, Miller said his main message to the team has been to focus on themselves and what they can control.
“We can't control who the seeding committee pairs us up with, we can't control the weather and we don't worry about the other factors that are outside our control,” he said. “Our plan is to play with confidence, consistency, and critical thinking skills. These girls have set some realistic goals and I want them to chase them down.”