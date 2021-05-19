Dukes will take on Class B at state tennis

LINCOLN – On Thursday and Friday, May 20-21, the York Dukes will compete at the girls tennis state tournament in Lincoln. The Dukes’ top doubles pairing, seniors Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach, carry previous state experience with them this week, having placed sixth in the No. 2 doubles bracket in 2019.

For many of York’s competitors this week, however, it will be their first state tennis experience as the event returns following its cancellation last year amid the pandemic.

“After losing the opportunity last season, our players are thankful to have a chance to compete,” head coach Josh Miller said. “With the gap year, I think the tournament might be a little more wide open. The powerhouse schools are still going to have success, but a team like Norris is going to surprise people.”

In preparation for state, Miller said the team is getting back to the basics and focusing on fundamentals. Often, they’ll split the doubles and singles players up during practice to work on situational drills to help prepare the athletes for the tournament layout.

“State is set up a little different than the usual tournament, so we take time to get comfortable with that format,” Miller said. “Tennis is a tough sport, so our consistency is the focus and we can always get better at that.”