Dukes will meet Vikes in league soccer tourney

YORK –The seedings and brackets for the Central Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments, which get underway Thursday, April 15, were released Thursday morning.

The first round games will be played at the site of the higher seeds.

The York teams are both the No. 7 seeds and will start out on the road at Northwest at 5 p.m. on the 15th.

The York boys (2-4) upset the Class B No. 4 Northwest Vikes 3-1 last week and the Viking girls posted a 2-0 win over the Dukes with both games played at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The No. 1 girls seed is Aurora (4-2) with the Class B No. 2 and 7-1 Lexington Minutemen taking the top spot on the boys side.

Following first round action the semifinals, finals and consolation games will be played in Grand Island at Northwest on Saturday, April 17. Girls semifinals and finals will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the boys starting at 12 and finishing up with their final game scheduled for 4 p.m.

Other first round games in the girls bracket include the winner of Monday’s (9) Schuyler at (8) Seward play-in game taking on Aurora; (5) Crete travels to (4) Lakeview and (6) Holdrege is at (3) Lexington.

In the boys bracket on Monday (9) Seward plays at (8) Lakeview and the winner of that game will take on Lexington on Thursday. The (5) Crete Cardinals travel to (4) Schuyler and (6) Holdrege is at (3) Aurora.