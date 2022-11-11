Dukes weather September stretch, claim program’s 14th playoff win

YORK – Entering the season, optimism surrounded York football as the Dukes returned several contributors from a 2021 unit that returned to the playoffs after a two-year absence. However, head coach Glen Snodgrass knew the going would be tough – especially early on, when York faced Class B heavyweights Bennington, Scottsbluff and Waverly in consecutive weeks in early September.

“When we lost those three games I felt like it did not affect our work ethic or how we showed up to practice. Those boys just kept fighting and had a tremendous end to the season,” he said. “The last game of the year didn’t end up like we would have liked, but overall for these boys to earn a home game and for them to win a game in the playoffs, there are not too many teams in the history of York High School who can say they played a home playoff game and won it. In that regard, you could say this is one of the better teams York has had ever, so I was very happy with them. I thought things went well and we had a great group of kids and coaches.”

York won its first two games against Lexington and Hastings but entered its Homecoming game against Crete riding a three-game losing streak after coming up short in each game of the tough September skid. Sitting at 2-3, it would have been easy for the Dukes to let things spiral out of control and derail the season, but instead the players buckled down and went to work.

“I knew they were great kids, high-character kids and I assumed they were going to bounce back right away after those three games and continue to practice like they do and continue to fight, but I needed to see it,” Snodgrass. “I remember the Monday in practice after the Waverly game it was like we didn’t miss a beat. We kept going about our business like every week and they overcame adversity like you wouldn’t believe. A lot of teams out there would have had a hard time overcoming those three games, but the kids kept fighting and we played our best football down the stretch.”

York rolled Crete 33-6 and followed the showing up with a 28-14 upset of Seward on the road the next week. Following a forfeit win over Lincoln Northwest, the Dukes edged out a battle-tested Northwest 24-21 in the regular-season finale.

The win over the Vikings earned York the No. 7 seed in Class B and a first-round playoff game, where a rematch against Seward awaited. The game was tied at half, but the Dukes broke the Bluejays' will in the second half behind Seth Erickson's 213 yards and stellar blocking up front.

No. 2 seed Omaha Gross proved to be too much in the quarterfinals as York’s season came to an end last Friday with a 42-6 defeat, but the Dukes still won five of their final six games to finish 7-4. The postseason win over Seward was the program’s 14th playoff victory all-time, putting the 2022 team in good company even with the loss to Gross.

A lot of that had to do with the standard set by a stellar 17-man senior class, which helped the Dukes bounce back after missing the postseason in 2019 and 2020. Snodgrass said in the past attendance at practices and offseason training sessions would be hit and miss, but that wasn’t the case with the 2022 seniors.

“When I got to this group they were all there; they were all there every day, they all showed up, I could count on them and it showed in how they played as seniors,” York’s head coach said. “I tell them ‘you are all the time who you are some of the time,’ and when these guys are in school they’re great kids, when they’re at home they’re great kids and when they’re in the community they’re great kids, so it makes it a lot easier for them to be great on the football field. If you’re a mess in the classroom and a mess in the community, you’re generally going to have a hard time being great in your sports, but these guys are just great kids all the time, and it showed this year.”

At quarterback, senior Ryan Seevers completed 114 of 199 passes (57.3%) for 1,368 yards with nine touchdowns and just six interceptions while adding another 380 yards on the ground with five scores.

Marshall McCarthy missed 2021 with an injury but returned this fall and capped his senior year with 163 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 36 carries. He also made an impact defensively with 48 tackles and an interception.

Dalton Snodgrass went down with an injury in the regular-season finale and missed the postseason but still finished third on the team with 70 tackles, including three for loss and one sack. The senior also scored a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

The senior duo of Garrett Ivey and Austin Phinney anchored the Dukes’ receiving corps; Ivey led the team with 33 receptions for 440 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Phinney added 12 catches for 246 yards and two scores. The pair also played well for York in the secondary as Phinney nabbed a team-high three interceptions and Ivey followed with two of his own.

In the trenches, seniors like Jude Collingham, Kadence Velde, Clayton Pinneo and Carter Culotta played crucial roles for the Dukes. Other seniors include Kohen and Kayden Dye, Joseph Wallick, Kennan Dirks, Jalen Kroger, Damien Tesarek, Peyton Albers and Koy Gieck.

While York will need to find ways to replace the production from 17 seniors next fall, the Dukes return some key pieces. Leading the returnees is the junior trio of Erickson, Carter Stenger and Emmanuel Jensen.

Erickson averaged 5.1 yards per carry at running back and led the team with 648 yards and five touchdowns, but he also proved to be a force on defense as he notched team highs in tackles (109), tackles for loss (5) and forced fumbles (3).

Behind him, Jensen finished second with 85 tackles – including three for loss – and scored the Dukes' only defensive touchdown of the season in the win at Seward.

Stenger finished as the Dukes’ second-leading receiver despite missing some time with an injury, hauling in 24 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores.

“Seth Erickson is a first-team all-state caliber of player. I don’t know if they’ll give it to him or not, but in my mind he deserves it,” Snodgrass said. “Emmanuel is not too far behind him to be quite honest with you, and Stenger is somebody who does so many different things on both sides of the ball. That’s a great trio to start with right out of the gate, but there’s so many more.”

They’ll also get Morgan Collingham back after he missed his junior season this fall with an injury. Elijah Jensen continued to improve as the year went on, and Snodgrass said he might have been the team’s best safety by the end of the season.

York will also return its two sack leaders, as sophomore Leyton Snodgrass became a full-time starter at outside linebacker in the middle of the year to lead the Dukes with four sacks and junior Samson Broumley followed close behind with three.

In the trenches, the Dukes will welcome back a pair of sophomores in Ryan Huston and Keagyn Linden.

“Ryan started all year long and I told him that he started as an okay lineman and finished as a great lineman. It’s hard to play the offensive and defensive lines when you’re a sophomore, and he played it so well,” Snodgrass said. “Keagyn became a full-time starter about halfway through the season and by the end of the year he was playing at a very high level. We’re going to miss some of the depth up front with the big guys, but we’ve got pieces coming back.”

York closed the year one win shy of a spot in the state semifinals, but the Dukes still won seven games despite a tough schedule and notched the team’s first playoff win since 2018 – and just the program’s 14th all-time. That’s some critical experience for next year’s returnees and an impressive sendoff for a standout senior class.

“I appreciate my coaching staff, too. All of my assistant coaches have gone above and beyond what I’ve asked of them, and the amount of time they put in away from their families during football season is a lot more than people know,” Snodgrass said. “I appreciate how hard the assistant coaches worked and what great coaches they were to help this team become what it was.”