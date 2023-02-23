YORK – Some kids want to move as far away from their hometown as possible when they prepare for college, but that wasn’t the case for Andrew Van Gomple. The York senior loved his hometown, and he was being recruited by York University to play soccer.

In the end, that was more than enough, as Van Gomple signed on the dotted line to further his career on the pitch for the Panthers when he signed his letter of intent at York High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“I think the recruiting process had a big deal in what’s been going on with me picking a college,” he said. “York was by far the best at recruiting me – they talked to me, invited me to a bunch of stuff, tryouts, practices, got me integrated with the squad even before they knew I was going to commit – so that just really sold me over. A couple of the other schools didn’t go as good of a job.”

In addition to the Panthers’ recruitment, Van Gomple said the school was a good fit and meshed well with who he is.

“It’s a Christian school, and that lines up with my values,” he said. “I want to be surrounding myself with people that are like-minded, so that iron sharpens iron and I can sharpen them as they sharpen me with our knowledge of the word.”

Van Gomple, who plans to major in something business related – likely either business administration or business management – has had some discussions with his future coaches about his role within the program when he arrives on campus in the fall. The senior said with the proper amount of conditioning and training, he would have a chance to work his way onto the varsity squad as a freshman.

Before Van Gomple can prepare for the next chapter, however, he’ll suit up for one last ride with the Dukes this spring. Entering his senior season, he said he felt his leadership was one of his biggest strengths, while on the pitch he thought his best skill was his distribution skills.

“I send the ball well, I send runners down the lanes, I just hit guys making runs – thread the needle, shoot the ball through gaps in the defense,” he said.

In addition to his time with York soccer in the spring, Van Gomple also suited up for the Dukes’ boys tennis team in high school and took home a third-place medal at the state tournament last fall. Despite that, the senior said it was an easy call to pick soccer as the sport to pursue in college.

“I do love tennis, but I’ve been playing soccer my whole life whereas I started playing tennis my freshman year,” he said. “I love, love the game of soccer. It’s given a lot to me and I want to give back to it.”