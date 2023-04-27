YORK – For the first 1:52 of Thursday night’s rematch between the Crete Cardinals and the York Dukes, York did not touch the ball as Crete surgically passed it around and kept possession.

The first 20 minutes Crete controlled possession and went on top with a goal at the 25:37 mark.

York then started to execute the game plan, scored the equalizer in the first half and used a run to score their second goal with 24:27 to play in the game as it upset the No. 7 Cardinals 2-1 at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex in the final home game of the season.

Dukes head coach Benny Hanaphy said his team was giving them a lot of respect, but once Crete scored York had to make some changes.

“We finally started to follow the game plan, because the game plan was to play direct sectionally, which was supposed to expose them in the middle and that is where I thought we could get at them,” Hanaphy said. “For 20 minutes we were giving them a lot of time and a lot of respect. It was more of let’s get tighter, lets communicate and who stepping and who is dropping. So for us it was more getting involved and getting ourselves into the game.”

York senior Jaxson Alexander scored the first York goal as the Dukes started to send the ball into the middle and set up their attack.

A Crete defender and Alexander were the only thing between the ball and the net, and Alexander worked his way to the left side of the goal and put the ball in the net at 19:22 mark to tie the score at 1-1.

Alexander had a hand in the Dukes' second goal as Hanaphy said a play they had been working on worked to perfection to give York the 2-1 lead.

“It’s exactly what we wanted to do, playing the ball behind and Jaxson is able to take on their defense one-on-one and he got the ball into the middle to Logan (Davis) and he didn’t hit it clean, but if you don’t shoot you don’t score and that was a huge momentum builder for us,” Hanaphy commented. “It was exactly a play we have been working on and I was glad to see that we could execute.”

York had a chance to go up 3-1, but the Dukes failed to execute on the penalty kick at 21 minutes.

Crete’s offense went to a different level in the final 15 minutes, creating six second-half corner kicks that they failed to execute on as York senior Garrett Ivey broke up several kicks into the middle of the pack and was able to head them out to safety.

York finished with just four shots, while Crete recorded 13 unofficially.

York senior keeper Austin Phinney had his work cut out in the second half as he made saves on 11 shots in the York win.

The Dukes gain some valuable wildcard points with the win, but Hanaphy knows that even though he keeps track of the wildcard points, they have to take care of business in the subdistricts.

“I’m keeping an eye on them, but we know we have to take care of business in the district tournament and obviously the win tonight will help us in wildcard points and give us momentum heading into the subdistricts,” said Hanaphy. “It comes down you know what you have to do to beat them and they know what they have to do to beat you. Now it comes down to who can execute that day and we are very confident in what we can do.”

York matches up against Northwest at 6 p.m. Monday night in Hastings.