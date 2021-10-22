Dukes tune up for volleyball subdistrict with a sweep at Schuyler

SCHUYLER – In the final matchup before hosting subdistrict play on Tuesday, the York Dukes capped a 23-9 regular season in style, cruising to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of Schuyler on Thursday night.

Senior Masa Scheierman hammered 10 kills to lead the York attack, followed by six from senior Ava Ziemba. Junior Rylyn Cast added four winners, while senior Melanie Driewer and junior Mia Burke each notched three and seniors Brynn Hirschfeld and Elsa Dick tallied two apiece.

At the service line, seven Dukes combined for 13 aces. Juniors Libby Treoster and Josie Loosvelt, senior Destiny Shepherd, Hirschfeld, Driewer and Cast all crushed two aces, while freshman Cynley Wilkinson added one.

Ziemba led the Dukes’ effort at the net with a pair of blocks. Hirschfeld, Wilkinson, Cast and junior Morgan Driewer recorded one stuff each.

Loosvelt notched a team-high nine digs in the sweep, followed by seven from Shepherd. Troester tallied 17 set assists while Hirschfeld added 15.

York begins postseason play at home when it hosts Crete on Tuesday in the opening round of subdistrict action.