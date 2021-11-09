Dukes third in unified bowling at Norfolk

NORFOLK – A total of 14 teams competed this past Saturday at the Unified Bowling Invite held at Kings Lanes in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Maroon came home with the team title with a pin fall total of 832, second went to Wayne A with 774 and York A was third with a score of 763.

Rounding out the top five were North Bend central B with a 745 and West Point Beemer A with their final score of 738.

The York A team consisted of the five member team of Nick Sieck, Orchalinna Saatman, Nate Christensen, Shelby Logston and Schuyler Handy.

Their Baker six-game total of 763 came by the scores of 134, 104, 119, 162, 156 and 88. In the Baker format each bowler bowls two frames. If you are bowler number one you bowl the first and sixth frames and so on down the line.

The junior varsity team consisted of Andy Gorham, Shaylynn Wahl, Landon McConnell, Connor Leetch and Shasta Tonniges. This team rolled games of 104, 103, 128, 75, 91 and 105 to account for their score of 606.

York is scheduled to attend a meet on Saturday, November 13 at Westside Lanes against Northwest in Grand Island, but according to head coach Kristin Gray that event may have to be rescheduled.

Team scoring – 1.Norfolk Maroon 832, 2.Wayne A 774, 3.York A 763, 4.North Bend Central B 745, 5.West Point Beemer A 738, 6.Norfolk Black 688, 7.North Bend Central A 684, 8.West Point Beemer B 611, 9.York B 606, 10.Wayne B 589, 11.Osmond A 552, 12.South Sioux City 416, 13.Omaha Nation 352, 14.Osmond B 351.