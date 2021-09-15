Dukes third at Hastings Invite golf meet

“Piper put together back to back days of solid golf and landed in the top 10 with her 88. Alyssa got back on track with a 95 and Regin was also consistent enough to score in the 90s as both brought home medals,” added Miller. “Kadence and Samantha had never seen this golf course before, so I was proud of how they played, as well. We have a few days off before we play again, so there will be a heavy dose of fundamentals at practice as we prepare for next week.”