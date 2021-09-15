Dukes third at Hastings Invite golf meet

HASTINGS – A few weeks ago, York head coach Josh Miller said the team was headed into a stretch of their schedule that would be a test for the girls.
Tuesday they ended that stretch with a third place team finish at the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club.
“We just wrapped up a stretch of six meets in eight days. The girls handled the conditions the golf course presented today as we continue to focus on improvements,” said Miller. “Lochland is a challenging course with some lengthy holes and difficult greens.”
The team championship went to the North Platte Bulldogs who edged the Kearney Bearcats for the title by five strokes, 351to 356.
York’s 384 was six strokes better than fourth place Adams Central.
The individual championship went to North Platte’s Karsen Morrison who fired a 71, while the only other score in the 70s was Adams Central Patriot Sidney O’Dey with a 79.
Kearney’s Hannah Lydiatt was third with an 83.
York senior Piper Fernau finished in sixth place with an 88. Also medaling for the Dukes was Alyssa Alt in 12th place. She fired an 18-hole score of 95 and in 15th was Regin Dunham with a 99. Rounding out York scoring was Kadence Foreman with a 102 for 19th place.
York’s fifth golfer on the varsity Tuesday was Samantha Gibbs with a 109 and 23rd position.
“Piper put together back to back days of solid golf and landed in the top 10 with her 88. Alyssa got back on track with a 95 and Regin was also consistent enough to score in the 90s as both brought home medals,” added Miller. “Kadence and Samantha had never seen this golf course before, so I was proud of how they played, as well. We have a few days off before we play again, so there will be a heavy dose of fundamentals at practice as we prepare for next week.”
The Dukes will host the Seward Bluejays in a dual Monday and Thursday next week will be at the Pius X Invite at Holmes Golf Course.
Team scoring – 1.North Platte 351; 2.Kearney 356; 3.York 384; 4.Adams Central 390; 5.Hastings 407; 6.Kearney Catholic 423; 7.Doniphan-Trumbull 510; 8.Central City 539.