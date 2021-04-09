Dukes tee it up in Kearney

KEARNEY - The Kearney High Bearcats hosted their invite on Friday at the Meadowlark Golf Course in Kearney.

The Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks won the team championship with a stroke total of 326 with second place going to the Grand Island Islanders with a score of 331.

The York Dukes fired a score of 355 and finished in fifth place overall.

The Dukes were led by sophomore Ryan Seevers with a score of 84 with Marley Jensen adding an 88 to finish in 20th place overall. Seevers 84 earned him a tie for 13th place.

York head coach Dan Malleck said Seevers played some good golf in between a ragged start and finish.

“Ryan and Marley were both pretty happy with their ball striking but felt that they let a lot get away with their shots around the greens,” Malleck commented. “Ryan's score was actually pretty amazing considering that he started the day with a quadruple bogey and finished with two doubles. He played some very good golf in between.”

Along with Seevers and Jensen, Emmanuel Jensen fired an 89 and Andrew Sahling a 94 to round out Duke scoring.