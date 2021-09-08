Dukes take their show on the road to McCook this week

YORK – The York Dukes are 2-0 and have caught the attention of the Lincoln Journal Star as they have climbed into the Class B rankings at No. 7 this week.
York defeated Crete back on August 27, 28-27 in OT, and this past week took down Alliance 27-6.
“We practiced sloppy, so we kind of played sloppy last Friday,” commented York head coach Glen Snodgrass. “But I will say this, the defense and the special teams played great.”
Both wins have come at the friendly confines of East Hill Field in York.
This week’s matchup will be a road game in McCook against the 1-1 Bison who are coming off a 24-14 loss at Crete. They opened the season with a 27-7 win over Hastings.
Snodgrass said he really does not mind the trip to McCook.
“I really kind of like it actually. It’s not real long and the kids are going to get to play in a great environment. McCook is going to be the hardest hitting team that we will be playing this year, but it’s always a clean game and you don’t get those late hits,” Snodgrass commented. “We don’t really do anything different during the week and we don’t expect the kids to be quiet on the ride down there, but as we get closer we want them to be getting focused.”
The Bison have a new head coach in Joe Vetrovsky who has been in the system for several years. He takes over for legendary McCook coach Jeff Gross.
McCook is averaging 211.5 yards per game on the ground. The Bison run game is led by 5-7, 145-pound junior Jacob Gomez-wilson who averages 122 yards per game. He opened the season with 182 in the win over Hastings.
The Bison have passed for about 67 yards a game with the main receiver being Lucas Gomez-wilson who has two receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense they are led by juniors Alex Anthony and Garrett Kaps with 21 and 20 tackles respectively.
“They do things pretty much the same way, but you can see he has kind of put his on the offense,” explained Snodgrass. “But when they need a big offensive drive they go back to what they have always done.”
York’s offense is averaging 220 yards on the ground and 103.5 passing. They are giving up defensively 260 yards of total offense to their opponent.
Junior quarterback Ryan Seevers has connected on 19 of 34 passes for 207 yards and senior back Marley Jensen has carried the ball 25 times for 144 yards.
In the receiving category, Dalton Snodgrass, Austin Phinney and Garrett Ivey all have five receptions. Snodgrass at 80 yards leads the trio.
The defense is led by Jensen with 28 tackles while both Emanuel Jensen and Snodgrass have been credited with 18 stops each.
Both teams have great kickers. The Bison have Hunter Hanson and the Dukes counter with junior Garret Ivey, who booted two field goals last week.
“We have played them five years in a row and all the games have come down to the final few plays,” Snodgrass added. “It could very well be a field goal. Garrett has never really been a kicker and at least for the first few games anyway he has turned into one of the best we have had.”
Another factor could be the weather as the temperature forecast for the McCook area on Friday are supposed to reach 100 degrees.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm. CST.