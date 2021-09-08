Dukes take their show on the road to McCook this week

YORK – The York Dukes are 2-0 and have caught the attention of the Lincoln Journal Star as they have climbed into the Class B rankings at No. 7 this week.

York defeated Crete back on August 27, 28-27 in OT, and this past week took down Alliance 27-6.

“We practiced sloppy, so we kind of played sloppy last Friday,” commented York head coach Glen Snodgrass. “But I will say this, the defense and the special teams played great.”

Both wins have come at the friendly confines of East Hill Field in York.

This week’s matchup will be a road game in McCook against the 1-1 Bison who are coming off a 24-14 loss at Crete. They opened the season with a 27-7 win over Hastings.

Snodgrass said he really does not mind the trip to McCook.

“I really kind of like it actually. It’s not real long and the kids are going to get to play in a great environment. McCook is going to be the hardest hitting team that we will be playing this year, but it’s always a clean game and you don’t get those late hits,” Snodgrass commented. “We don’t really do anything different during the week and we don’t expect the kids to be quiet on the ride down there, but as we get closer we want them to be getting focused.”