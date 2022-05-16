Dukes take on the big boys at Norfolk Golf Invitational

NORFOLK-An 18-team field, 17 if them among the best in Class A, and the York Dukes took on Norfolk Country Club on Friday at the Norfolk Invite.

The Creighton Prep Junior Jays won the meet after a playoff with Elkhorn South. Both teams ended the day Friday with team scores of 303 and Elkhorn South had two golfers place in the top five of the individual standings.

Creighton Prep did not have a player in the top five, but all four golfers who scored shot between 74 and 78. All four medaled.

York’s top score was turned in by junior Ryan Seevers who posted a 73, which was three-over par and he finished in 10th place overall. York sophomore Emmanuel Jensen was also in the 70s with a 79 but finished in 27th place overall.

"A solid showing by the team and a great showing by Ryan against the top players that the state of Nebraska has to offer,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “Pretty crazy that a 78 on a course like Norfolk country Club doesn't even get you in the top 18 individuals. It does us so much good to play in a meet like that and it should help us to prepare for districts on Tuesday at Beatrice country Club."

The rest of the Duke scoring was rounded out by senior Marley Jensen with an 83 for 46th place, Elijah Jensen came in with an 84 for 49th and Joel Jensen carded an 86 for 57th place.

York will be in Beatrice today for the B-3 District Golf Tournament that is set to get underway at 9 a.m. Teams competing other than the Dukes include; Adams Central, Aurora, Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Northwest, Seward, Wahoo and Waverly.

Team scoring - 1.Creighton Prep 303, 2.Elkhorn South 303, 3.Omaha Westside 305, 4.Lincoln East 307, 5.Kearney High 308, 6.Grand Island 311, 7.York 321, 8.Millard West 326, 9.Millard North 332, 10.Fremont 334, 11.Norfolk 336, 12.Lincoln Pius X 341, 13.Columbus 344, 14.Papillion La Vista South 348, 15.Lincoln Southwest 350, 17.Lincoln Northeast 365, 18.Norfolk JV 377.