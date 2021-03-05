Dukes take No. 1 Norris to the wire

LINCOLN – York head coach Matt Kern said he looked for a turning point in Friday’s 43-36 loss to Norris in the first of two Class B semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kern came up with two plays and they both involved Norris senior Brianna Stai who led the Titans with 16 points. Stai banked in a long 3-pointer to end the third quarter to give Norris a 30-29 lead.
“You try to find a turning point and that is an easy one to choose, I don’t know if that is absolutely the one to choose. When we came off the court we were only down one and I could tell the girls were still feeling pretty confident,” Kern said. “In the fourth quarter we just struggled to hit a shot and if we could have just hit a shot that might have changed it here or there.
Stai then hit another 3-pointer that bounced softly and dropped in with 4:21 left in the game to give the Titans a 35-31 lead and York could not recover.
“She (Stai) hit another 3-pointer in the fourth and I would say that was even bigger,” Kern stated. “She is a special player and they are a special team, but we weren’t going away that is for sure.”
York was 2 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter as a Maddie Portwine jumper put the Dukes on top early in the final quarter, but Norris took control and York could not get the ball to fall.
With about two minutes to play in the game, Kern decided the Titans were going to have to earn the win at the line.
“About two minutes. We hadn’t hit a shot and I wanted to use some timeouts, but then we missed like 5 or 6 in a row and if we could have hit one and got a timeout we could have set some things up,” Kern stated. “So then you have to start fouling and even though they were just hitting one of two attempts, we couldn’t get a shot to fall and that was pretty much it.”
Norris did enough at the line in the fourth quarter as they hit 1o of 15 and 13 of 22 for the game.
York senior Maddie Portwine fouled out with 55 seconds to play in her final game with 12 points. The Dukes’ were led in scoring by junior Masa Scheierman with 13. The 6-foot-1 post knocked down two long 3-pointers in the first half and helped York erase a 13-6 Norris lead at the quarter as the Dukes tied the game at 19-19 following the first 16 minutes.
Scheierman had six points in the third quarter.
Norris was led by Stai with 16 and Madison Collier with nine points. The Titans were 12 of 32 from the field and 6 of 14 on 3-pointers.
York hit just 13 of 43 and really struggled from 3-point range with just 2 of 18. York finished the game 8 of 12 at the free throw line.
“What a great game, I hope that was enjoyable to watch. These girls right now after you lose a game it is heartbreaking. But the joy we are giving people and the joy that these families have had in following the girls is pretty awesome,” added Kern. “It was a great journey, a great season. It’s easy to focus on the negative right now but there were many positives this year. We are very grateful for the opportunity to play ball.”
York (21-3) 6 13 10 7- 36
Norris (21-2) 13 6 11 13-43
YORK (36)- Scheierman 13, Shepherd 7, M. Portwine 12, Pohl 4. Totals-13-43 (2-18) 8-12-36
NOR (43) – Collier 9, Stai 16, Kroeker 6, White 6, Kircher 3, Waters 3. Totals-12-32 (6-14) 13-22-43