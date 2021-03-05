Dukes take No. 1 Norris to the wire

With about two minutes to play in the game, Kern decided the Titans were going to have to earn the win at the line.

“About two minutes. We hadn’t hit a shot and I wanted to use some timeouts, but then we missed like 5 or 6 in a row and if we could have hit one and got a timeout we could have set some things up,” Kern stated. “So then you have to start fouling and even though they were just hitting one of two attempts, we couldn’t get a shot to fall and that was pretty much it.”

Norris did enough at the line in the fourth quarter as they hit 1o of 15 and 13 of 22 for the game.

York senior Maddie Portwine fouled out with 55 seconds to play in her final game with 12 points. The Dukes’ were led in scoring by junior Masa Scheierman with 13. The 6-foot-1 post knocked down two long 3-pointers in the first half and helped York erase a 13-6 Norris lead at the quarter as the Dukes tied the game at 19-19 following the first 16 minutes.

Scheierman had six points in the third quarter.

Norris was led by Stai with 16 and Madison Collier with nine points. The Titans were 12 of 32 from the field and 6 of 14 on 3-pointers.