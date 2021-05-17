Dukes take golf district title by storm, qualify entire team for state

York’s fifth golfer was Marley Jensen who went 45-40 for an 85 and an 18th place finish.

“I'm still shaking my head at what this young group has been able to accomplish. The 307 that they shot today is only three shots back of being one of the top three scores ever recorded at York high School,” said Malleck. “Obviously Ryan and Emmanuel led the way but Elijah going out and shooting a 78 as our fifth guy really took the pressure off.”

Malleck said the other guys were able to hang in and fight despite not being on top of their game.

“I was impressed with how Andrew and Marley hung in there and competed when they didn't have their best stuff. In fact, Andrew was 10-over through 10 and knew that we needed a round from him to assure the team of a state birth,” Malleck explained. “The round became about his team and not him and that's what seniors like him who get it are able to do.”

Rounding out the top five were Brayden Schram of Hastings with a 75 and in fourth place was Ty Wehrs of Seward with a 76.

The Class B State Golf Championships open Tuesday, May 25 with 18 holes and concludes on Wednesday, May 26 with a second 18.

Teams that qualified for state - 1. York 307; 2. Norris 327; 3. Beatrice 333.