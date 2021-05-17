Dukes take golf district title by storm, qualify entire team for state

YORK - York head coach Dan Malleck said he had hoped it would be dry and the greens fast for the B-3 District Golf Tournament in York on Monday.
Malleck felt those type of conditions would really give the Dukes an upper hand on their home course.
The conditions were just the opposite as periodic light rain and receptive greens were more the norm as 12 teams vied for a top three finish and 10 individuals tried to earn a ticket to next week’s Class B State Tournament in Columbus at Elk’s Country Club.
Wet, dry, fast or slow it didn’t really make a difference as the Dukes rolled to a 20-stroke win over second place Norris and a 26-stroke win over third place Beatrice. All three teams will be in Columbus next Tuesday and Wednesday as the Class B championship will be decided.
Both sophomore Ryan Seevers and Emmanuel Jensen finished at 4-over par 74 as did Beatrice’s Treyton Baehr. Seevers won the playoff and Jensen finished second.
Seevers opened with a first nine score of 37 and replicated that on the back nine. Seevers’ round included an eagle of the par four fifth hole. Jensen had a 36 on the front and a 38 on the backside.
York placed three golfers in the top six as Elijah Jensen put together rounds of 41-37 for a 78.
The Dukes’ fourth golfer was senior Andrew Sahling who had a 43 and a 38 after he was able to get things going on the back nine. He finished in 11th place overall.
York’s fifth golfer was Marley Jensen who went 45-40 for an 85 and an 18th place finish.
“I'm still shaking my head at what this young group has been able to accomplish. The 307 that they shot today is only three shots back of being one of the top three scores ever recorded at York high School,” said Malleck. “Obviously Ryan and Emmanuel led the way but Elijah going out and shooting a 78 as our fifth guy really took the pressure off.”
Malleck said the other guys were able to hang in and fight despite not being on top of their game.
“I was impressed with how Andrew and Marley hung in there and competed when they didn't have their best stuff. In fact, Andrew was 10-over through 10 and knew that we needed a round from him to assure the team of a state birth,” Malleck explained. “The round became about his team and not him and that's what seniors like him who get it are able to do.”
Rounding out the top five were Brayden Schram of Hastings with a 75 and in fourth place was Ty Wehrs of Seward with a 76.
The Class B State Golf Championships open Tuesday, May 25 with 18 holes and concludes on Wednesday, May 26 with a second 18.
Teams that qualified for state - 1. York 307; 2. Norris 327; 3. Beatrice 333.