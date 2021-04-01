Dukes Take Gold at Home Invite

YORK –The day started out on the cool side (37 degrees), but the Dukes quickly warmed up and won their home invite on Thursday.

York hosted teams from Crete, Adams Central, Beatrice, Columbus and Elkhorn in matches that took place in three locations around York.

York finished up with 23 points; second place went to Elkhorn with 20 and rounding out the top three teams was Columbus with 18.

York’s No. 1 double team of seniors Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach improved to 12-1 on the year with a 5-0 record on Thursday.

Case and Rockenbach did get pushed by the Columbus team, but ended winning 9-8 in a 7-5 tiebreaker. They defeated Crete 8-2; Elkhorn 8-4; Adams Central 8-5 and Beatrice 8-1.

In No. 2 doubles the senior team of Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe went 4-1 with wins over Crete 8-1; Adams Central 8-5; Beatrice 8-0 and Elkhorn 8-4. Their only setback was a loss to Columbus. They are now 10-1 on the year.