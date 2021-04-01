Dukes Take Gold at Home Invite

YORK –The day started out on the cool side (37 degrees), but the Dukes quickly warmed up and won their home invite on Thursday.
York hosted teams from Crete, Adams Central, Beatrice, Columbus and Elkhorn in matches that took place in three locations around York.
York finished up with 23 points; second place went to Elkhorn with 20 and rounding out the top three teams was Columbus with 18.
York’s No. 1 double team of seniors Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach improved to 12-1 on the year with a 5-0 record on Thursday.
Case and Rockenbach did get pushed by the Columbus team, but ended winning 9-8 in a 7-5 tiebreaker. They defeated Crete 8-2; Elkhorn 8-4; Adams Central 8-5 and Beatrice 8-1.
In No. 2 doubles the senior team of Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe went 4-1 with wins over Crete 8-1; Adams Central 8-5; Beatrice 8-0 and Elkhorn 8-4. Their only setback was a loss to Columbus. They are now 10-1 on the year.
“Our doubles teams were challenged today and both groups had to fight to earn their wins. For the second invite in a row, they combined for a 9-1 record,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “We were able to earn five medals today and I can't say enough about the toughness this group showed in the chilly conditions today.”
Both singles players posted 3-2 records and had huge wins over their opponents in the final round.
At No. 1 singles, freshman Ellie Peterson improved to 5-6 with wins coming over Crete 8-5; Columbus 8-2 and Beatrice 8-4. Her losses came to Beatrice 8-4 and Adams Central 8-2.
At No. 2 singles, junior Hallie Newman climbed above the .500 mark and improved to 6-5 on the young season. Newman won her matches over Crete 8-1; Adams Central 8-4 and Beatrice 8-4.
Her losses were to Elkhorn and Columbus.
“It was a total team effort on the courts today and I was excited to see all of our players end the meet with a winning record. Ellie and Hallie had their best day up to this point, each finishing with a record of 3-2,” said Miller. “Both players ended their day strong with big wins that contributed immensely to our championship effort.”
York will be in action on Tuesday, April 6 at Hastings and back home to host the Crete Cardinals on Thursday, April 8.
“There is no doubt we can improve, but these girls are following the plan and I am looking forward to raising the bar over the next few weeks,” added Miller.
Team scoring-1.York 23; 2.Elkhorn 20; 3.Columbus 18; 4.Adams Central 15; 5.Beatrice 1; 6.Crete 3.