Dukes take down three in their own softball quad

The O’Neill Eagles jumped on York starter Lauryn Haggadone for two runs in the top of the first.

Freshman pitcher Lauryn Mattox, in her first varsity game, got the third out and the Dukes out of an early jam.

In the bottom of the first, senior third baseman Rebecca Libich hit a rocket to centerfield that would have been out of the park on any other day, but an uncharacteristic north win in August knocked it down.

York took a 3-2 lead at the end of the first and opened the margin to 5-2.

O’Neill squared things up at five as a bases loaded high fly ball on the infield dropped and three runs scored. The wind again played havoc with the pop-up.

The Dukes scored two runs in the fourth and added two more in the fifth for the 9-5 final.

Mattox got the win as she allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings. All three runs were unearned.

Offensively, York finished with eight hits as Cori Combs had two and drove in two runs. Haggadone, Mattie Pohl, Jami Hoblyn, Mattox and Morann Ronne picked up one hit each. Haggadone, Combs, Libich and Hoblyn all recorded doubles.