Dukes take down three in their own softball quad

YORK - Over the early part of their schedule the York Duke softball team is going to see a lot of state rated teams. Two were in York on Saturday.
York hosted their season opening quad over the weekend and pulled off wins against O’Neill, 9-5; Grand Island Central Catholic, 2-1, and Fairbury, 9-8.
GICC was preseason No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald Class B early ratings while Fairbury was the No. 8 team in Class C.
The Dukes have a big week ahead as they host Class B No. 10 Seward tonight and travel to No. 6 Elkhorn on Thursday.
Saturday, York is back home with quad action that includes Class C No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia.
Head coach Kent Meyers gave credit to team leadership when things started off a little shaky.
“Overall, I thought we played well most of time. A couple of innings got away from us but with the leadership on this team we kept our composure. The seniors on this team have been very vocal and they’re willing to do anything we ask. (That) has been very noticeable,” said Meyers. “We have been talking since January … we can’t live on home runs this year and all of our girls did a great job of getting singles and doubles and producing runs.”
Game 1
York 9, O’Neill 5
The O’Neill Eagles jumped on York starter Lauryn Haggadone for two runs in the top of the first.
Freshman pitcher Lauryn Mattox, in her first varsity game, got the third out and the Dukes out of an early jam.
In the bottom of the first, senior third baseman Rebecca Libich hit a rocket to centerfield that would have been out of the park on any other day, but an uncharacteristic north win in August knocked it down.
York took a 3-2 lead at the end of the first and opened the margin to 5-2.
O’Neill squared things up at five as a bases loaded high fly ball on the infield dropped and three runs scored. The wind again played havoc with the pop-up.
The Dukes scored two runs in the fourth and added two more in the fifth for the 9-5 final.
Mattox got the win as she allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings. All three runs were unearned.
Offensively, York finished with eight hits as Cori Combs had two and drove in two runs. Haggadone, Mattie Pohl, Jami Hoblyn, Mattox and Morann Ronne picked up one hit each. Haggadone, Combs, Libich and Hoblyn all recorded doubles.
“Pitching started out rocky against O’Neill, but once we got settled in I thought they did well. We hit the ball very well during that game,” Meyers stated. “The wind blowing in was a little tricky for the outfield which gave them three runs but they overcame that and made the adjustments.”
Game 2
York 2, GICC 1
Mattox fired a three-hitter while the Dukes scored a run in the fourth and another in the bottom of the seventh to move to 2-0.
GICC took the 1-0 lead with a run in the third, but Mattox was spot on as she recorded three strikeouts in picking up her second win.
The Duke offense was charted with six hits. Baylie Holthus led the way going 2-3, while Haggadone and Pohl each recorded an RBI in the win.
“We need to hit all kinds of pitchers and the GICC pitcher really had us breaking down our disciplines at the plate,” Meyers said. “Our Lauryn Mattox kept us in that game.”
Game 3
York 9, Fairbury 8
The Jeffs opened a 6-0 lead at the end of the first, but York kept whittling away with a run in the second and four runs each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Both Hoblyn and Ellie Peterson accounted for two runs batted in each and Holthus had another big game at the plate going 2 for 3 with a run driven in.
Haggadone picked up the win with five innings pitched; five hits; five runs and five strikeouts.
Jami Mans took the loss as she worked 4 2/3, allowed nine hits, nine runs and added five Ks. Mans also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI. Junior Casidy Sipek went 2 for 3; homered and drove in two runs.
“One of our goals is to eliminate big innings this year and unfortunately we didn’t do that against Fairbury. We made a pitching change and Lauryn Haggadone came in and did a very good job of shutting Fairbury down,” said Meyers. “After we were behind 8-1 we told the girls just keep chipping away and the result was a 9-8 win. I am very proud of the results from the weekend.”