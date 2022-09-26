Dukes take down Discoverers, Huskies in three-team scramble

YORK – Followers of high school golf will quickly learn that almost every event will utilize a stroke play format. Monday evening at the York Country Club proved a rare exception, as the Dukes hosted the Aurora Huskies and Columbus Discoverers for a three-team scramble.

A scramble is a golf format that differs from traditional stroke play in that instead of counting individual scores, two to four golfers form a team. Both players will hit a shot, determine which of the shots was the best and play their next shot from that chosen shot. Team scores are determined by how many “best” shots it takes to get into the hole.

York, Aurora and Columbus utilized two-player teams for Monday’s scramble, and the Dukes’ 172 team score was good enough to edge out Columbus by 10 strokes. Aurora only had two pairs competing and did not field a team score.

“I was very pleased with our scores in this format and I think the girls really gained confidence as the round progressed,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Regin (Dunham) and Lael (Schwarz) were very consistent around the greens and I know McKinlee (Legg) and Sam (Gibbs) hit the ball well. Alyssa (Alt) and Milan (Babcock) posted a good round as well but I know they weren’t happy with their game today. Hannah (Doremus) and Reyce (Krause) really helped our team score today with their 49 and hopefully that motivates them to keep improving for next season.”

Columbus’ Sarah Lasso and Jersey Odgaard turned in the best round of any pairing with a 38, but their score was only one stroke better than Dunham and Schwarz and Legg and Gibbs as both pairings carded a 39 to tie for the low York round.

Alt and Babcock fired a 45 and Doremus and Krause followed with a 49 to round out the team scoring. York’s balance was enough to yield a 10 stroke cushion, as Columbus’ other three best scores were a 42, 50 and 52.

Aurora did not post a team score, but their two pairs turned in a 47 and 53, respectively.

The Dukes return to the links Friday in Grand Island for the Central Conference meet.