Dukes sweep Wildcats and Cardinals in gauntlet at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Harvest Festival Volleyball Tournament is loaded with six ranked teams, five from Class C-1 and the No. 5 Class B York Dukes.

There are no upsets in this tournament as all the teams here have already proven themselves early in the year.

The York Dukes however went out and made a huge statement in their opening match as they swept Class C1 No. 3 St. Paul Wildcats 27-25 and 25-19.

In the second match York fell behind 7-3 in the first set, but won that set 25-14 and the second set 25-18.

York still had a matchup against Class C1 No. 4 Gothenburg later Friday evening.

York 2, St. Paul 0

The Dukes never led in the first set by more than two points until senior Dannika Lamberty tipped the ball into the open court for the 27-25 win.

York trailed 25-24 after they were called for four hits, but a Mia Burke kill followed by an attack that was long by the Wildcats set up York with set point and they cashed in.

The Dukes jumped to a 10-8 lead in the second set, then put on the jets as they got a pair of ace serves from sophomore Cynley Wilkinson and two kills from Burke, who led the Dukes in the match with nine winners, and the Duke lead had ballooned to 16-10.

St. Paul fought back to make it 16-15 as 5-9 senior Jenna Jakubowski, senior Rowynn Hansel and senior Clara Kunze all scored kills.

York extended the lead to 19-15, but the Wildcats kept pounding away. They pulled to within 20-19 before the Dukes used a 5-0 run to close out the match and improve to 9-1 on the year.

York finished up the match with 21 kills. Along with Burke, Wilkinson finished with five, all in the second set, and also delivered three ace serves. York produced three blocks with Rylyn Cast leading the way with one solo and one assist.

The Wildcats were led by Jakubowski with 11 kills and Kunze with six. St. Paul finished with 25 kills and two ace serves.

“We came out against St. Paul and we had a few things that were a little shaky, but I was really proud of them winning that game 27-25. We adjusted our lineup on who our matchup was against their No. 5 (Jenna Jakubowski) on the outside,” said York head coach Kelby Phillips. “That seemed to help slow her down some as we had a different blocker on her and we did a good of slowing her down. It just gave us a better set up defensively and that was a big key.”

York 2, Chadron 0

Of the first 10 points scored in the York-Chadron game, the Cardinals came out strong and led 7-3.

Then York took over on a 22-11 run to close out the first set. In that run Burke and Cast each ripped three kills and York’s defense saved several points with hustle on some pretty strong attacks by the Chadron girls.

In the second set, York led 10-7 and extended that lead to 16-9 when the Cardinals had no answers against the York attack.

Cast led the Dukes- 22-kill attack with eight while Burke, who was the team leader in the win over St. Paul, added six. Wilkinson and Lamberty had three each.

The win came with a price however as York sophomore setter Reese Hirschfeld was injured in the match and needed assistance to leave the floor.

“Defense was a big part of these two wins. We spent a lot of time making sure the defense is two movement and that is transitioning to where you need to be that is your lead and getting stops and reacting to the ball after that,” explained Phillips. “The girls are getting to a lot more balls than they were getting to earlier in the season and that is the hard work paying off.”

The Duke defense at the net produced four blocks as Wilkinson had two assists and one solo and Lamberty had two assists.

York will play three more matches on Saturday as they take on Minden, Kearney Catholic and close out the tournament with Ogallala.

Phillips said she and the coaches talked about how to get the girls some rest when the opportunity presents itself.

“We were just talking about that this morning that volleyball is such a different game when it comes to subs. Basketball is easy because you can put anyone in for anybody,” said Phillips. “But in volleyball when you change the lineup you also change the chemistry. So finding ways here and there that we can get the kids breaks is really important.”