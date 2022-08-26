Dukes sweep Tigers 3-0 in first match of Phillips era

HASTINGS – The Kelby Phillips era at York started with a bang Thursday night, as the new-look Dukes swept the Hastings Tigers 25-20, 25-10, 25-23 to open the season.

“I thought the girls came out ready to go tonight. We came out from our jamboree game last week with some things we need to work on, and the girls put in the time this week,” Phillips said. They focused on being disciplined, and they came out and they worked hard tonight, especially in the second set. Getting all our attackers involved, I thought our setters did a great job of that, and it gave a lot of different players opportunities to shine tonight.”

The first rally of the season favored York, as senior Libby Troester stepped to the service line and crushed an ace to open the match. Early kills from seniors Mia Burke and Rylyn Cast and sophomores Cynley Wilkinson and Reese Hirschfeld powered the Dukes to a 7-3 lead early in the opening set.

However, Hastings rallied to take seven of the next nine points, pulling ahead 10-9.

York senior Kelly Erwin responded with a kill to even the set and spark another Duke run featuring a pair of kills from Cast and a combined block by Cast and Erwin.

Winners from Burke, Cast and Troester helped York maintain its lead in the middle stages of the opening set and pull out a 25-20 win to gain the advantage in the match. Cast paced the Dukes with four kills in the first set, followed by three from Burke.

Burke then opened the second set at the service line and stayed there for eight consecutive rallies as York raced out to an early 8-0 lead before Hastings finally got on the board. Behind five kills in the set from Wilkinson, the Dukes pulled ahead 16-2 and cruised from there to seize control of the match with a 25-10 win in the second set.

The hosts didn’t bow out quietly, however, as Hastings battled throughout the third set. Cast and Hirschfeld opened the set with a block, but Hastings took four of the next six rallies to lead the set 4-3.

A Tiger service error sparked a run of seven points in nine rallies for York, but the hosts battled back from the 10-6 hole to pull within a single point. Cast then notched a pair of blocks and a kill as part of a 5-1 Dukes run, but Hastings again battled back with a string of five consecutive points to even the set at 15.

Hirschfeld notched a winner and Cast and Wilkinson teamed up for a block to make it 17-all and spark another York run capped by a Cast kill to put the Dukes up 20-17. The visitors extended their lead to 23-19, but Hastings mounted one last effort to cut the deficit to one point after staving off a pair of match points.

The third time proved to be the charm for the Dukes, however, as Burke hammered a kill into the back row to end the match and complete the sweep.

Four Dukes tallied at least four kills in the win, paced by Wilkinson’s seven. Cast finished just behind her with six winners – four of which came in the opening set – while Burke notched five and senior Dannika Lamberty added four.

Hirschfeld and Erwin finished the night with a pair of kills each, and Troester rounded out the York offensive attack with one winner.

At the service line, Hirschfeld and Troester each recorded one of the Dukes’ two kills while Cast led the York effort at the net with five blocks, including four in the close-out third set. Hirschfeld, Wilkinson and Erwin each added one rejection.

“It’s a hard position to play,” Phillips said of Cast’s performance Thursday. “You do a lot of work, there’s a lot of jumping and so for her to stay connected and being disciplined with her eye work, getting that first big step on her block sets her up for a lot of good things.”

While the Dukes’ setters did a good job evenly distributing the offensive workload, the senior trio of Josie Loosvelt, Morgan Driewer and Burke anchored a solid defensive effort from the back row.

The Dukes’ defense was up to the task Thursday night, laying out to keep several would-be kills in play and making things tough on the Hastings attackers all night long.

“I think all of our back row players are working hard, and they’re picking up so many more balls defensively than they were even two weeks ago,” Phillips said. “We spend a lot of time on reading and reading all the way through the contact, and I think they girls have really bought into that. They’re setting themselves up in a much better position defensively, and then making those last-ditch effort saves, we practice those and the girls know what to do in those situations.”

The end result was a dominant showing from York, which broke out the brooms for an emphatic sweep to deliver Phillips – a first-time head coach at the varsity level – her first career victory in her opening match as the Dukes’ head coach.

“It feels pretty darn good to get that first win,” she said.

Phillips and York hope many more victories are to come, beginning with the next time the Dukes take the court Tuesday for a tri in Omaha with Omaha Roncalli and Platteview.