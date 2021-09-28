Dukes sweep Crete in home volleyball

YORK – The York Dukes volleyball team, 11-6 and ranked No. 9 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald, welcomed the Crete Cardinals to town Tuesday night. Senior Masa Scheierman hammered kills on each of the match’s first three points and the Dukes cruised from there, rolling to a 25-8, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of the Cardinals.
Scheierman’s three early kills sparked the Dukes out of the gate, as senior Ava Ziemba crushed a service ace to give York a 4-0 lead. After a Crete error, Rylyn Cast and Elsa Dick combined on a block, Cast crushed a kill and Ziemba peppered her second ace of the set.
In the blink of an eye, York led 8-0 and Crete called a timeout.
After a kill finally put Crete on the board, the Cardinals committed three consecutive errors and Cast whacked another kill to give the Dukes a 12-1 lead.
Cast hammered her third kill of the set a few points later to spark another run, as a pair of Crete errors and a Ziemba kill extended the York lead to 18-3.
Senior Melanie Driewer then answered a Crete kill with one of her own, Ziemba stuffed a shot attempt and senior Brynn Hirschfeld smashed a service ace as the Dukes rattled off three straight points before the Cardinals cut the deficit to 21-6 with consecutive points.
Driewer ended the brief run with a kill before Crete took the next two points, but a pair of Cardinals errors set up a York set point. Cast then hammered her fourth kill of the opening set to clinch a 25-8 win.
The Cardinals took two of the first three points in the second set, but Cast crushed another kill to spark a York run. Hirschfeld followed with a kill of her own, Scheierman cranked back-to-back kills, Crete committed two errors and Scheierman whacked another kill.
Suddenly, the Dukes had rattled off seven straight points to open up an 8-2 lead. After Crete cut the deficit to 9-4, Mia Burke and Scheierman answered with consecutive kills.
Ziemba and Dick then answered a Crete point with a pair of kills to open up a 13-5 lead. Crete took the next two points before York responded with three straight points of its own thanks to a Cardinals net violation, a Scheierman kill and a Destiny Shepherd ace.
Trailing 16-7, Crete rattled off four straight points to cut the deficit to five. Scheierman than crushed another kill to spark a York run, as Ziemba served up an ace, Scheierman blocked a shot and Cast hammered a kill to extend the lead to 22-11.
Crete took seven of the next eight points to climb back into the set, but a pair of kills from Hirschfeld and Cast sealed a 25-19 Dukes victory.
The Cardinals took the first two points of the third set, but Scheierman recorded kills on two of the next three points to cut the deficit to one. Libby Troester then crushed back-to-back aces before Crete answered with two straight points to even up the set.
Scheierman blocked a shot to give York the lead, but Crete answered right back. A pair of Cardinals errors, a Ziemba kill and a Josie Loosvelt ace resulted in a 4-0 York run as the Dukes opened up a 9-6 lead.
Crete ended the run with a kill but then committed four errors in the next five points as the Dukes took a 14-7 lead.
The Cardinals responded with two straight points but then committed a service error and Scheierman responded with back-to-back kills. In the blink of an eye, the Dukes led 17-9.
Crete took two of the next three points but Scheierman answered back with two more kills. The Cardinals won four of the next six points to cut the deficit to 22-16, but Ziemba smashed a kill to set up a York match point.
The Cardinals then crushed a shot long out of bounds to end the match as the Dukes broke out the brooms in a 25-8, 25-19, 25-16 sweep.
Scheierman unofficially led York with 16 kills, while Cast added seven, Ziemba notched four and Hirschfeld and Dreiwer logged two apiece.
Ziemba powered the Dukes at the service line with three aces, followed by two from Troester and one each from Hirschfeld, Shepherd and Loosvelt. She also headlined the York effort at the net, unofficially blocking three shots. Scheierman recorded two blocks while Dick, Cast and Erwin each had one.