Dukes sweep Crete in home volleyball

The Cardinals took two of the first three points in the second set, but Cast crushed another kill to spark a York run. Hirschfeld followed with a kill of her own, Scheierman cranked back-to-back kills, Crete committed two errors and Scheierman whacked another kill.

Suddenly, the Dukes had rattled off seven straight points to open up an 8-2 lead. After Crete cut the deficit to 9-4, Mia Burke and Scheierman answered with consecutive kills.

Ziemba and Dick then answered a Crete point with a pair of kills to open up a 13-5 lead. Crete took the next two points before York responded with three straight points of its own thanks to a Cardinals net violation, a Scheierman kill and a Destiny Shepherd ace.

Trailing 16-7, Crete rattled off four straight points to cut the deficit to five. Scheierman than crushed another kill to spark a York run, as Ziemba served up an ace, Scheierman blocked a shot and Cast hammered a kill to extend the lead to 22-11.

Crete took seven of the next eight points to climb back into the set, but a pair of kills from Hirschfeld and Cast sealed a 25-19 Dukes victory.