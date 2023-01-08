Dukes survive grind at Northwest 52-40

GRAND ISLAND – With 3:26 to play in the third quarter, York held a slim 30-27 lead over the host Northwest Vikings.

Up to this point of the game, neither team had been able to establish any kind of consistency on offense, but with York at the line early they were able to slowly spread out their lead and pull away for the 52-40 win in girls Central Conference action.

“If you can get to the free throw line that early you are going to be in good shape, so that was big. We were attacking the basket and when you are attacking like that there are going to be some fouls,” explained York head coach Matt Kern. “We shot a lot of free throws and we made quite a few tonight so that (was) really positive and that helped to open up the game for us. It was a grind and for a while I wasn't sure what direction the game would go.”

Northwest senior Avyn Urbanski was one of the Northwest players who sat most of the third quarter for the Vikings and she was a huge offensive threat having sunk two-3-pointers before collecting her third foul in the third quarter. After Urbanski went to the bench, the Vikings scored just one more point and York went on an 8-0 run and led 35-27 through three quarters.

“She’s tough and she is really a good basketball player and she has been around a lot (of) years and we have always struggled defending her,” Kern said. “She is one of those players that you really have to pay attention to on the floor.”

Northwest was led in scoring by senior Kobye Costilla with 15.

The Dukes had two players in double figures. Senior Lauryn Haggadone led the way with 13, seven in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Chloe Koch scored 12 points and also had seven in the fourth quarter.

The Dukes, rated at No. 6 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald, led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-20 at the break.

Neither team shot the ball especially well as York was 16 for 38 and that included 7 of 19 on 3-pointers. Three of the treys were by sophomore Kiersten Portwine who finished with nine points. Northwest was 12 of 34 and 5 of 15 from behind the arc.

There was not a huge discrepancy at the free throw line as York was 13 of 24 and Northwest 11 of 18. In the first half the Vikings were 8 of 10, while York shot just four free throws.

The Dukes were out-rebounded in the game 31-18, but had just eight turnovers to 17 for the Vikings.

“That’s a problem. We have been out-rebounding most teams and we just have to do a better job of just boxing out. They take a lot of long shots and you have to (be) ready for the balls coming out a little farther,” Kern stated. “As we get into the schedule, the size of some of those teams is what we have to (be) prepared for.”

York (8-1) will take on the GICC Crusaders on Tuesday night in Grand Island.

York (8-1) 13 12 10 17-52

Northwest (4-6) 6 14 7 13-40

YORK (52)- Combs 4, Portwine 9, Koch 12, Haggadone 13, Wilkinson 5, Cast 5, Loosvelt 4. Totals-16-38 (7-19) 13-24-52.

NW (40)- Urbanski 12, Caspersen 2, A. Keller 2, Brandt 2, Costilla 15, E. Keller 4, McIntyre 3. Totals-12-34 (5-15) 11-18-40.