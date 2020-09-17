Dukes suffering home field offensive power outage

YORK-For the second straight game at home the York Dukes walked off the field after five innings with an 8-0 loss.

On Monday the loss was to Class B No. 6 Crete and Thursday night the Dukes managed just two hits in an 8-0 loss to Beatrice who has been in out of the rankings most of the year.

Beatrice improved their record to 9-6, while the Dukes will take a 7-8 mark to the Hastings Invite on Saturday.

York will open with Class B No. 4 Seward at 11 a.m.

On Thursday night the Dukes gave up three runs in the top of the fifth with the Lady Orange recording four hits and two of the three runs were earned.

Beatrice senior Reganne Henning tripled in a run and Riley Schwisow singled in another. Schwisow had a big night at the plate as she was 2 for 3 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in the Lady Orange’s five-run third.

York’s Meaghan Rowe singled to lead-off the second and she also stroked a two-out double in the fourth. That was it for the Dukes offense.

Another big hit for Beatrice in the third was a one-out two-run single off the bat of junior Jaidyn Vanschoiack.