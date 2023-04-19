YORK – The York Dukes saw their season record dip to 6-5 with a tough 1-0 home loss to the Holdrege Dusters Tuesday night at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The Dukes were coming off a loss last Thursday to Crete in the opening round of the Central Conference Tournament and needed a bounce back win to keep their hopes alive for a wildcard to the district finals, if they can’t win the subdistrict tournament.

The subdistrict as of now would be played in Crete, but Northwest and even 7-3 Hastings could have something to say about that before the season is over.

York will face the Aurora Huskies next Tuesday and then get a rematch with Crete in York on Thursday in the season finale.

The Dukes have defeated Northwest and Kearney Catholic this year and lost to Hastings 4-3 at home in a game they led at one point 3-0.

York currently sits 18th in the wildcard points and can’t afford any more losses to have a chance to qualify by points.

On Tuesday night, the Dukes let numerous scoring opportunities slip by in the first half when they operated with a 20-30 mile per hour wind in their favor.

In the second half, the Dusters used the wind to their advantage and about halfway into the second half, Holdrege capitalized to take a 1-0 lead.

No other stats were available for either team.

York pushed the ball down the field against the wind, but Holdrege protected their 1-0 lead and cleared the ball way back towards the York goal every chance they got using up valuable time.

York did have two corner kick chances in the final 10 minutes, but the Holdrege keeper was able to keep the ball out of the net.