Dukes suffer first loss at hands of Vikings

YORK – The York Dukes carried an unblemished record into Tuesday’s Central Conference tilt with the Class C-1 No. 7 Lakeview Vikings at the Duke Dome. The hosts played well for most of the match aside from a slow start to the second set, but too many little mistakes built up in a 25-22, 25-16, 26-24 loss.

“That was a very undisciplined match, very eye-opening. Lakeview is a good team; they pass really well, they have some good attackers,” York head coach Kelby Phillips said. “We had a game plan and didn’t quite execute. We came out and there’s a lot of things on our side we have to clean up. It’s a good thing we have three days of practice this week so we can get things cleaned up on our side, communication errors, things that we haven’t seen a ton of but for some reason tonight, that was our black sheep.”

The two teams traded blows for much of the opening set, but Lakeview walked away with the final two points to take an early lead in the match. York started the second set out by winning three of the first four rallies, but the Vikings answered back with a 13-1 run and the Dukes never recovered, dropping the set 25-16 to fall in an 0-2 hole.

“There’s a drill we do called avalanche. Basically the idea is volleyball is a game of runs, so we work to either earn those runs or prevent those runs on the other side,” Phillips said. “They have a big block, and sometimes when things aren’t quite going the way you want them to, you start to revert back to what you’re comfortable with. What you’re comfortable with isn’t what’s going to score points. I felt like we played really timid tonight. We had some great swings, some good blocks and did some good things, but we have to find the consistency in that moving forward.”

York rebounded in the huddle between sets and traded blows with Lakeview for the entirety of the third set, taking a 24-23 lead to bring up set point. However, they were unable to finish the job as the Vikings took the next three rallies to complete the sweep with a 26-24 win.

Outside of the rough stretch in the second set, the Dukes played very well. They were just unable to finish the job against a stout Lakeview squad, committing a few too many mental errors – namely, miscommunication.

“We harped on that at the beginning of the season, and that’s on us,” Phillips said of the miscommunication. “We need to keep the girls accountable on that kind of stuff. We have to clean up our serve receive a little bit. We did a better job with serves, but we had a lot of untimely mis-serves, and those energy-draining errors can really throw the outcome of a game sometimes.”

Cynley Wilkinson played a pivotal role for York offensively in the loss, as the sophomore racked up a team-high 11 kills; the Dukes finished with 30 for the match. Seniors Kelly Erwin and Rylyn Cast added six winners apiece to finish tied for second on the team.

Mia Burke finished with four kills, Dannika Lamberty added two winners and Libby Troester tallied one for York.

“I have to give kudos to my outsides. They did a really good job of adjusting where we’re telling them to attack to,” Phillips said. “Middles, they’re engaged and we worked on reading the other court, getting to blocks and closing blocks. I thought they did a good job of that tonight. A couple of times we were a little late, a couple times they just hit over us and that’s part of the game, but then our back row defense has to get back there and say I’m going to get down and dirty and pick up some balls.”

Cast led the Dukes’ effort at the net with a pair of blocks, while Chloe Koch, Wilkinson, Lamberty and Erwin each finished with one.

At the service line, Wilkinson, Cast, Troester and senior Josie Loosvelt each tallied one of York’s four aces.

Senior Josie Bentz unofficially whacked a match-high 14 kills for Lakeview to pair with three blocks and an ace in the win.

Despite the wake-up call Tuesday night, Phillips noted the clear benefit to challenging yourself against a formidable opponent early in the season.

“If you play easy the whole season, when you get down to the wire and when it matters, it’s too late to find out the things you need to work on,” she said. “It’s one thing to get to play yourselves in practice, but when you play another team that has different strengths, it helps us focus on the things we can work on to get better moving forward. I love that we have a couple days off now to really take some time and clean up our side of the court.”