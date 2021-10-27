Dukes spooling up for 8-1 Antlers in playoff football

YORK – Last week, York head coach Glen Snodgrass talked about the importance of closing the regular season on a positive note and earning a spot in the Class B playoff field instead of relying on other teams to secure a spot for the Dukes.
Consider it mission accomplished for the Dukes, who rolled into Lexington and walked away with a 14-7 win to finish the regular season with a 5-4 record and earned the No. 13 seed in the Class B playoffs.
“Other than a handful of plays the defense was good the whole game, special teams was good as it usually is and our offense wasn’t bad,” Snodgrass said of the team’s performance against the Minutemen. “I don’t think penalties were a huge issue in the game, but a couple key ones that killed a couple drives and hurt us a little bit. Overall, I was obviously happy with the outcome, I was happy with the effort the kids had, and I was very happy the kids get a chance to experience the playoffs and end the regular season on a high note.”
York returns to the postseason after missing out in each of the past two years. The Dukes’ first playoff run since 2018 begins Friday afternoon at Elkhorn.
Because most of the roster has not experienced playoff football, Snodgrass said the coaching staff has focused on preparing the team for the energy, intensity and focus that the postseason requires.
“In the playoffs there’s no more gimmes left,” he said. “There’s no more easy games. You have the 16 best teams in the state, so we really challenged them to have the best week of practice of the year. So far they’ve done a real nice job early in the week. We’re going to have to deal with some rain (Wednesday), so we’ll see how that goes. That will be a little bit of adversity, but it’s something we can’t control so we’re going to do what we can with it and continue to have a great week of practice preparing for Elkhorn.”
The Antlers enter Friday’s contest with an 8-1 record, the lone blemish coming in a 49-14 defeat to Bennington on Oct. 8. Despite a coaching change, Snodgrass said the 2021 Elkhorn team still closely resembles the Antlers of years past.
“They’ve done a few things different offensively, but it seems like as the season’s progressed they get back to their old-school, double tight, hammering the football type of an offense that Elkhorn is known for,” he said. “It’s going to be a very physical game, one that we’re going to try to slow down and limit possessions as much as we can. They’ve got big, strong lines, some big outside linebackers and they definitely have speed at the second level with their defensive backs, receivers and running backs.”
In order for York to control the pace of the game and limit possessions, however, the Dukes will have to make each of their opportunities count. That means winning the turnover battle and avoiding the crucial mistake that often looms large in close games.
A couple weeks ago in a blowout loss at Seward – the No. 5 seed in the Class B field – York committed five turnovers in the first half. Junior quarterback Ryan Seevers tossed half of his eight interceptions during the first half of that defeat.
Outside of the loss to Seward, Seevers has done a decent job protecting the football. He’s completing 51 percent of his passes for 806 yards and three touchdowns and also has 131 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
“We were even in the turnover ratio last week against Lexington and we won a close game,” Snodgrass said. “Had we been negative-one, maybe we don’t win, so in this game against Elkhorn we’re going to have to take care of the football and we’re going to have to take it away from them.”
Outside of protecting the football, it will be crucial for York to avoid the type of penalty that can derail a drive.
“We have been very good this season with penalties,” Snodgrass said. “We had a couple key ones against Lexington, but overall our numbers of penalties are way down from where they typically are. That’s another thing. If we want to limit possessions and slow down the game, first-and-15s and second-and-20s because of holding penalties, it’s going to be hard to get things done if we do things like that.”
If the Dukes succeed in their quest to control the flow of the game and limit possessions, it’ll be important to do more than avoid turnovers and penalties. They’re also going to have to cash in when the opportunity for a big play presents itself.
To that end, York has the capability to break off chunk plays with their skill position players. Senior Marley Jensen is the team’s leading rusher, racking up 756 yards and four touchdowns on 150 carries while also catching 11 passes for 158 yards.
The Dukes’ rushing attack also features a pair of guys averaging more than six yards a pop in junior Dalton Snodgrass and sophomore Seth Erickson. Snodgrass has 48 carries for 290 yards and four touchdowns, while Erickson has 142 yards and a score on just 23 touches.
Snodgrass and junior Garrett Ivey lead the York receiving corps, as Snodgrass is the team’s leading receiver with 250 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions. Ivey has also caught 21 passes this season for 209 yards and a score.
Outside of Jensen’s offensive contributions, he’s also anchoring the Dukes defensively. Twice this season he’s recorded 20 tackles and currently sits at 135 for the year. Should York defeat Elkhorn Friday, he’d have a shot at the single-season record, which Snodgrass said is currently at about 160.
“He’s such an instinctive, tough, smart football player,” Snodgrass said. “He’s always been a great middle linebacker and this year especially has been the cherry on top of a spectacular career. He’s also been a productive running back for us. He finds yards that maybe aren’t there because of the blocking at times. He’s been a great leader on both sides of the ball for us.”
Jensen also holds the distinction as being the lone player on the York roster with in-game postseason experience, according to Snodgrass. While some of the other seniors suited up for a loss to Scottsbluff in the 2018 postseason, the Dukes’ head man said Jensen was the only one to actually record any snaps.
“I believe he was in on a few special teams plays as a freshman in the state semifinals, so that experience and understanding what the playoffs are like and what it takes is pretty valuable for us,” Snodgrass said.
On Friday, York will make the trek to Elkhorn and take the field during the postseason for the first time in three years. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.