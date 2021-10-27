Dukes spooling up for 8-1 Antlers in playoff football

“In the playoffs there’s no more gimmes left,” he said. “There’s no more easy games. You have the 16 best teams in the state, so we really challenged them to have the best week of practice of the year. So far they’ve done a real nice job early in the week. We’re going to have to deal with some rain (Wednesday), so we’ll see how that goes. That will be a little bit of adversity, but it’s something we can’t control so we’re going to do what we can with it and continue to have a great week of practice preparing for Elkhorn.”

The Antlers enter Friday’s contest with an 8-1 record, the lone blemish coming in a 49-14 defeat to Bennington on Oct. 8. Despite a coaching change, Snodgrass said the 2021 Elkhorn team still closely resembles the Antlers of years past.

“They’ve done a few things different offensively, but it seems like as the season’s progressed they get back to their old-school, double tight, hammering the football type of an offense that Elkhorn is known for,” he said. “It’s going to be a very physical game, one that we’re going to try to slow down and limit possessions as much as we can. They’ve got big, strong lines, some big outside linebackers and they definitely have speed at the second level with their defensive backs, receivers and running backs.”