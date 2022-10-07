Dukes split duals against Cardinals, Tigers

YORK – The York Dukes took to their home tennis courts twice Thursday, first squaring off against Crete in a dual before taking on Hastings in a dual that had been scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed because of rain.

The Cardinals proved to be stiff competition, but the hosts battled until the end before coming up just short in a 5-4 loss. Charlie Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander notched the Dukes’ only doubles point with an 8-6 win over Mason Crumbliss and Lane Wendelin; Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple dropped an 8-3 decision to Aidan McDowell and Isaac Penate while Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar fell to Trace Egge and Brock Heusenvelt 8-6.

In singles action, Andrew Van Gomple handled Penate 8-5, Charlie Van Gomple toppled Heusenvelt 8-1 and Alexander notched an 8-1 victory over Wendelin. However, McDowell defeated Phinney 8-2, an identical margin to Egge’s victory over Harms. In the final singles match, Crumbliss beat Kotschwar 8-4 to split the singles matches and give Crete a 5-4 win.

"Crete is a projected top-5 team at state and we had a great battle with them before falling 5-4,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “In both singles and doubles, the guys are playing at their highest level that we've seen this season. McDowell from Crete is the favorite to win state at No. 1 singles and Ethan had several games where he had game point but couldn't quite close it out.”

Following the loss to Crete, York took on Hastings in a rescheduled dual from Tuesday. This time, the final result was a 9-0 Dukes sweep. The Tigers were a man down and so two matches ended in forfeit, but York still won the other seven to pitch a shutout.

Charlie Van Gomple and Alexander notched an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles, while Kotschwar and Kade Heiden did the same at lead doubles. Andrew Van Gomple and Alexander both won their singles matches 8-3, Charlie Van Gomple closed his out 8-4, Kotschwar won 8-5 and Phinney notched an 8-6 victory as York blew through the singles matches.

“Jaxson and Charlie are playing so well at No. 2 Dubs right now and Andrew just keeps doing his thing and now has a 31-7 record,” Malleck said. “The highlight of the night for me was when Kaden Heiden came in for Trey, who rolled his ankle against Crete. He really stepped up in his first varsity competition and he and Collin defeated a solid Hasting No. 1 Doubles team."