Dukes snap skid against rated foes, upset No. 8 Seward

SEWARD – Three previous times this season, the York Dukes squared off against a rated foe on the gridiron. All three times, they came away empty-handed in their upset bids.

That changed Friday night, as York used a dominant defensive showing and a trio of touchdowns from senior quarterback Ryan Seevers to jump on Omaha World-Herald Class B No. 8 Seward early and hold on late for a 28-14 win at Bulldog Stadium.

“Our boys came out and answered the bell,” Snodgrass said. “It’s a tough atmosphere down here, always is. We did not play well a year ago down here, so the way these guys answered tonight was fantastic.”

York (4-3) outgained the Bluejays 403-204 and seized control early with a trio of touchdowns in the opening stanza. However, the Dukes failed to put the game away and allowed Seward to hang around, needing some key defensive stops late to ice the upset victory.

“The defense was fantastic the entire game. The defensive line did a really good job of pressuring the quarterback,” Snodgrass said.” With our three-man front and the big guys we have, we don’t ask them or expect them to pressure the quarterback as much, and those big guys – Clayton Pinneo especially, he was all over the quarterback tonight. The defense played really well.”

York struck almost instantly, as senior wide receiver Garrett Ivey took the top off the Seward defense on the third play from scrimmage. Seevers put the ball on the money for an easy pitch and catch and a 52-yard touchdown to put the Dukes on top 32 seconds into the game.

“Coach Snodgrass initially switched me and Dalton (Snodgrass) in practice this week because he wanted me to be more of a deep threat guy, so that was what he saw and what he believed in us,” Ivey said after the game. “It gives us a lot of confidence to go make those plays, and once I saw it was one-on-one coverage I knew I could beat him.”

Seward answered back with a touchdown on its first possession, but York moved the ball down the field and capped a five minute, 30 second drive with a one-yard plunge from Seevers on second-and-goal to go up 14-7 with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Seth Erickson then made what was perhaps the play of the game on the ensuing kickoff, jarring the ball free from the Seward return man. Emmanuel Jensen plucked the ball off the turf and strolled 25 yards to the house, extending the York lead to 21-7 with 1:55 left in the stanza.

“On the kickoff team, we call it the hit squad,” Erickson said after the game. “We’re on there to make big plays and hit people, so it’s really fun.”

Both defenses settled down after the turnover, and the Dukes’ lead remained at 14 as both teams headed into the locker room despite limiting Seward to just 72 yards of offense in the first half. York also failed to land a decisive blow in the third quarter, allowing Seward to hand around well into the fourth quarter.

Facing a third-and-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Bluejays took a screen pass 17 yards to the end zone for a touchdown to trim the deficit to 21-14 with 9:20 to play. The Dukes coughed up the football on their next drive, and suddenly the Bluejays had all the momentum and a chance to tie the game.

However, the Dukes’ defense had other plans. After a penalty wiped out a third-down interception, York stuffed the Bluejays in the backfield on consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs.

Seward got the ball back still down 21-14, but Austin Phinney skied up for an interception with 1:40 remaining and two plays later, Seevers busted a big one down the sideline, rumbling 55 yards to pay dirt as York finally landed the knockout punch.

The quarterback’s third total touchdown of the game made it 28-14 Dukes with 1:26 left in the ballgame, and the Bluejays had no timeouts remaining to stop the clock on a last-ditch comeback attempt.

“It feels really good,” Seevers said. “Seward’s a dang good team, and we came out and stored up our energy and let it rip in the first quarter. The guys did great and the line did great just like last week. We’re on a two-week roll of really good, quality football.”

The Dukes’ quarterback was quick to credit Erickson’s lead blocking on the game-sealing touchdown run, but the senior’s three total scores proved critical to York’s success Friday.

Seevers finished the game completing 14 of 19 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 carries for 99 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Erickson finished as the Dukes’ leading rusher, racking up 119 yards on 18 carries. The junior also forced the crucial fumble on the kickoff that directly resulted in York’s third touchdown.

“A lot of people are talking about Ryan Seevers – and rightly so, because that kid played spectacular tonight – but Seth Erickson, in all three phases of the game, was a man tonight,” Snodgrass said. “He ran the ball incredibly hard, he played great defense and he made a gigantic play on special teams. We work on the scoop and score every week, and for Manny (Jensen) to scoop that thing up and put it in the end zone was a gigantic play.”

York’s offensive line created several large holes for the Dukes’ ballcarriers to run through all night long, as the team finished with 226 rushing yards on 39 carries.

Ivey hauled in five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown to pace the receiving corps, while Erickson recorded four receptions for 30 yards and Dalton Snodgrass caught a pair of balls for 37.

Leyton Snodgrass snagged one reception for 11 yards and Phinney finished with one grab for nine yards – but the senior also came away with the crucial fourth-quarter interception.

“I had a drop and a missed tackle earlier, and it felt really good to put that one away,” he said after the game.

York outgained Seward 403-204, and the Dukes’ defense also forced a couple turnovers and limited the No. 8 team in Class B to just 14 points. York moved to 4-3 with the win while Seward dropped to 5-2; the victory also marked the Dukes’ first in four chances against rated teams this year.

“Back when our schedule first came out, we saw that three-week stretch and knew it was going to be a lot of tough games,” Phinney said. “We were close with Scottsbluff and played three great quarters against Waverly, and even Bennington I felt like we played a great game and just didn’t come out on top. It feels really good to come back and beat a rated team at their house, and we played a really great game.”