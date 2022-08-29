 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Dukes sixth at Lincoln High/Northeast tennis invite

  • 0

LINCOLN – The York Dukes competed in the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast tennis invite at the Woods Tennis Center on Friday, placing sixth in the 12-team field with 44 points, four behind Millard South and Grand Island in a tie for fourth.

Papillion-La Vista finished atop the team standings with 63 points, followed by Crete with 57 and Bellevue West with 56.

Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple notched a runner-up finish at No. 2 doubles, sweeping pool play against Millard South and Fremont and defeating Columbus in bracket play before falling to Bellevue West in the finals.

At No. 2 singles, Andrew Van Gomple beat both Fremont and Millard South to finish pool play undefeated and move to the championship bracket, where he downed Bellevue West before losing to Papillion-La Vista to finish as runner-up.

Ethan Phinney dropped a pair of 8-6 decisions in pool play at lead singles, but rallied to defeat Columbus and Bellevue East in bracket play to place ninth with a 2-2 record.

At No. 1 doubles, Trey Harms and Collin Kostchwar split their two matches in pool play, defeated Lincoln High in the first match of bracket play and lost to Grand Island in the fifth-place match.

