Dukes show no rust in first round win over Kearney Catholic

AMHERST-Coming off a five-day NSAA sports moratorium a coach never knows how the team will respond when they hit the hardwood for competition the first time.
The York Dukes showed no rust as they rolled past Class C-2 Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Amherst Holiday Tournament by the final score of 53-33 to run their season record to 7-0.
York will take on the Class C2 No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkette’s who routed tournament host Amherst in their first round game.
The Dukes opened a comfortable 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter as senior Maddie Portwine scored seven of her game-high 24 points in the opening quarter. Portwine knocked down four-3-pointers in the win while her sister Kiersten had three of the team’s nine treys in the win for nine points and junior Destiny Shepherd had two 3-pointers and also finished with nine points.
"The girls were really focused from the get go vs Kearney Catholic. The strong start really propelled us all game. We came out and shot well, especially from behind the arc,”
said York head coach Matt Kern. “We hit nine threes and shot extremely well from the line hitting 12 of 16.”
York’s defense also shutdown the Stars leading scorer in the win.
“Defensively we really contained their top scorer Ashley Keck who averages 12 points per game as we held her to just five,” Kern stated. “We once again controlled the boards. It was a great start to the tournament. We will have a very challenging game against Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday.”
York led 34-16 at the break and continued to build on their lead as they outscored the Stars 19-17 in the second half.
Kearney Catholic (3-5) was led in scoring by Liv Nore and Ashlyn Wischmeier with nine points each, while Jenna Kruse added seven. KC was 5 of 10 at the free throw line and they hit four 3-pointers in the game.
York the No. 2 ranked team in Class B and Hastings St. Cecilia will tip-off around 2 p.m. today.
York (7-0) 21 13 9 10-53
Kearney Catholic 10 6 8 9-33
Kearney Catholic 71, York 47- boys action
The Class C-2 No. 4 Kearney Catholic Stars got 24 points from junior Brett Mahony and went on to the 71-47 win over the York boys in the opening round of the Amherst Holiday Tournament.
KC also got 12 points from Logan O’Brien and eight from Blake Thiele as they improved to 8-1 with the win.
The Stars knocked down 9 of 24 3-pointers in the win and hit 10 free throws.
York senior Jake Erwin led the Dukes with 14 and sophomore Barrett Olson tossed in 10 points.
The Dukes were 19 of 50 from the field overall and 6 of 23 on 3-point attempts. York was 3 of 5 at the free throw line.