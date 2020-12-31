Dukes show no rust in first round win over Kearney Catholic

AMHERST-Coming off a five-day NSAA sports moratorium a coach never knows how the team will respond when they hit the hardwood for competition the first time.

The York Dukes showed no rust as they rolled past Class C-2 Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Amherst Holiday Tournament by the final score of 53-33 to run their season record to 7-0.

York will take on the Class C2 No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkette’s who routed tournament host Amherst in their first round game.

The Dukes opened a comfortable 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter as senior Maddie Portwine scored seven of her game-high 24 points in the opening quarter. Portwine knocked down four-3-pointers in the win while her sister Kiersten had three of the team’s nine treys in the win for nine points and junior Destiny Shepherd had two 3-pointers and also finished with nine points.

"The girls were really focused from the get go vs Kearney Catholic. The strong start really propelled us all game. We came out and shot well, especially from behind the arc,”

said York head coach Matt Kern. “We hit nine threes and shot extremely well from the line hitting 12 of 16.”

York’s defense also shutdown the Stars leading scorer in the win.