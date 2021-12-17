Dukes show moxie in mat loss at Albion

ALBION – The York Dukes continued to build their varsity resume as they traveled to Albion to take on the Boone Central Cardinals in dual wrestling Thursday night.

York came into the season with a group of grapplers who had very little varsity mat experience, but with the season now two weeks old, the Dukes are getting time on the mat and working hard on straightening the learning curve.

Thursday night York fell just a little bit short as the Cardinals held on for the 45-33 win in Albion.

York led 12-6 after Brody Epp earned six points with a forfeit win at 106 and following sophomore Hudson Holoch’s win at 120 over Jade Hageman by pin in 2:33, York was off to a good start leading 12-6.

Unfortunately the next six weight classes belonged to the Cardinals as they recorded wins at 126, 132, 138, 145, 152 and 160 and picked up 36 points to open a commanding 42-12 lead at the time.

At 170 pounds, sophomore Seth Erickson broke the scoring run as he pinned Gavin Stuhr in 1:2. Keagyn Linden also won by pin over Colton Ray in 2:43 and the 18-0 York run ended when Peyton Albers at 195 needed just 21 seconds to put Thomas Roberts’ shoulders to the mat to make it 42-30.