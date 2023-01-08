Dukes shake off slow start to get past Northwest 62-51

GRAND ISLAND – The Northwest Vikings looked more like the Boston Celtics on Saturday afternoon as they hit 11 of their first 14 shots and led the Class B No.10 Dukes by as many as eight points in the first half.

Northwest led at the break 27-23, but York kicked it into another gear on the strength of 22 points by senior guard Ryan Seevers and survived the afternoon trip to Grand Island by the final score of 62-51.

Following the win York head coach Scott Lamberty said the reasons for the slow start against a 1-7 Northwest team fell on him.

“I didn’t get them mentally ready to play and that is a given and an obvious. We just weren’t there. We tried to press early to see if we could get a little bit of momentum getting up and down the floor and we gave up two lay-ups out of that and we wound up really struggling,” said Lamberty. “Defensively we don’t create enough pressure to make people uncomfortable. Then you play these teams you don’t make uncomfortable and they hit those shots.”

Northwest was on fire in the first half and every time the Dukes would make a run, the Vikings had an answer. Northwest led 11-3 and York fought back to make it 13-10, but the Vikings opened the lead back to seven at 17-10, before York closed to within 19-17 with 4:50 to play in the second quarter on back-to-back baskets by senior Austin Phinney.

Northwest was up 27-20 following a Chase Wiegert bucket, but York closed out the quarter on a 4-0 run to get within four points.

In the second half however York was able to open the gates on the offensive end as they outscored the hosts 39-24 and eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Seevers who went 3 of 7 from the free throw line in the first half, hit 9 of 10 in the second half and finished 12 of 17.

Other than 22 from Seevers, Barrett Olson added 11 points, five in the fourth quarter and senior guard Garrett Ivey finished with a quiet 10.

York was 22 of 42 from the field and 4 of 15 on 3-point shots. The Dukes as a team went 14 of 22 at the line.

Northwest also had two players in double figures as Trevyn Keene put up 13 and Branden Bykerk finished with 12.

The Vikings also had a strong game shooting the basketball as they were 21 of 39 and that included 3 of 12 on 3-point attempts. They were 6 of 10 at the line.

The Vikings held a slight 24-21 advantage on the glass and York recorded nine turnovers to 14 for the hosts.

“We got some post game going in the second quarter that kind of got us back into it. But we play best when we can spread the floor and get kids to the basket,” explained Lamberty. “We had the one where Barrett hit the basket coming off the screen for three and that extended the lead and then we kind of settled in a little bit.”

The Dukes (7-1) will be back in Grand Island on Tuesday night as they take on the Central Catholic Crusaders (4-7).

“I haven’t really seen anything from Central Catholic yet. Traditionally they will play solid man-to-man and they are going to be physical with you,” Lamberty added. “They will be prepared for everything that you are going to run, so we have to make sure that we can make some plays in other ways.”

York (7-1) 13 10 21 18-62

GINW (1-8) 17 10 13 11-51

YORK (62)- Clark 2, Ivey 10, Snodgrass 3, Seevers 22, Huston 6, Olson 11, Phinney 8. Totals- 22-42 (4-15) 14-22 62.

NW (51)- Keene 13, Garrett 4, Bykerk 12, Wolfe 9, Jensen 9, Wiegert 4. Totals-21-39 (3-12) 6-10 51.