Dukes’ seventh inning rally comes up short in 5-4 loss to Seward

YORK-Tuesday night’s game between the Seward Bluejays and the York Dukes at the York Ballpark Complex had just about a little bit of everything.
Unfortunately the York Dukes could not make up a two-run deficit going to the bottom of the seventh and dropped their first game of the season by the final score of 5-4 in Central Conference action.
York drops to 3-1, with a road contest on Thursday at Class B pre-season No. 7 Elkhorn. Seward improves to 3-2 on the season.
It had appeared that York had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but after a tag up a York run was disallowed because the runner left third base to early.
Seward then answered right back with three runs against York starter Lauryn Haggadone who was struggling physically, but refused to come out Seward’s runs came on just one hit and one York error. All three runs off Haggadone were unearned.
York scored their third run of the game in the bottom of the third when Seward was charted with their third error of the game. The inning had one of the most strangest plays to end what could have been a huge York threat when Seward turned a double play on an infield fly.
The Dukes scored runs in each of the first two innings as Rebecca Libich knocked in a run on a groundout and Seward’s second error allowed another York run to score.
Seward starter Hannah Benedict scattered six hits and she struckout five York batters. She did not give up an earned run.
With the score knotted at 3-3, Seward went up 4-3 on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Ona Stutzman.
In the seventh, Brooke Meyer led-off with a single and she scored on another bizzare play.
With one out, the Seward batter hit a line drive to York pitcher Lauryn Mattox, who appeared to have made the catch. The batter stopped in her tracks and the runner from third came flying in and scored on a close play at the plate. York threw the batter out at first.
After the umpires held a short meeting, they ruled play stood.
York had a chance in the seventh as Cori Combs led-off and reached on an error. She scored and with two outs, Jami Hoblyn singled to left field, but was called out at second ending the game.
York’s had six different players with hits in the game as Haggadone, Mattie Pohl, Libich, Hoblyn, Mattox and Ellie Peterson led the team. The only extra base hit was a double by Peterson.
After Haggadone went three innings, Mattox, a freshman, worked the final four as she allowed four hits, two runs and she recorded one strikeout.
York will be back home on Saturday as they host their second quad in as many weekends. Joining the Dukes at the York Ballpark Complex will be Ralston, Douglas County West and Class C No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia.