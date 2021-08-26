Dukes’ seventh inning rally comes up short in 5-4 loss to Seward

YORK-Tuesday night’s game between the Seward Bluejays and the York Dukes at the York Ballpark Complex had just about a little bit of everything.

Unfortunately the York Dukes could not make up a two-run deficit going to the bottom of the seventh and dropped their first game of the season by the final score of 5-4 in Central Conference action.

York drops to 3-1, with a road contest on Thursday at Class B pre-season No. 7 Elkhorn. Seward improves to 3-2 on the season.

It had appeared that York had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but after a tag up a York run was disallowed because the runner left third base to early.

Seward then answered right back with three runs against York starter Lauryn Haggadone who was struggling physically, but refused to come out Seward’s runs came on just one hit and one York error. All three runs off Haggadone were unearned.

York scored their third run of the game in the bottom of the third when Seward was charted with their third error of the game. The inning had one of the most strangest plays to end what could have been a huge York threat when Seward turned a double play on an infield fly.