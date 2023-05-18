LINCOLN – Entering the season, York girls tennis head coach Josh Miller new the Dukes’ squad this year would be an experienced one as they returned five of their six regulars from 2022. However, some questions still remained as Miller and his assistants tinkered with specific lineup combinations early in the year.

Junior Ellie Peterson and senior Lily Nuss anchored the top two singles spots in the lineup all year, but behind them the coaching staff tinkered with the doubles positions in an attempt to find the best pairing. Seniors Mayah Colle, Tina Hallisey and Regin Dunham, plus junior Megan Wright and sophomores Lael Schwarz and Zoey Cornett all spent time at either Nos. 1 or 2 doubles.

Despite the uncertainty in the doubles lineups throughout the spring, York still turned in an incredibly successful season. The Dukes went 8-1 in nine dual meets this spring, the fewest number of dual losses since Miller took the reins of the program in 2011. The Dukes also fared well at most of their invites during the season, including a pair of T-1s at the final two tournaments of the season.

“At the beginning of the season we had eight girls at least that I thought were going to compete for those six spots, and that’s exactly what happened. They all had to get their chance and show what they had, and I feel like we’re at the point where these six are the best six we can put out on the court in those positions,” Miller said. “The last couple weeks, these kids have picked up some confidence and some big wins, and that really has turned our season into a pretty solid one because there’s some teams out there we’ve been able to compete with that I don’t think a month ago we would have been able to.”

Peterson, the fifth-place medalist at lead singles last year as the No. 8 seed, has been even better atop the lineup this spring. The junior’s recorded a pristine 29-3 record in 32 singles matches and has tested her mettle against some of the best in the state; of the other 11 players to earn a top-12 seed, Peterson’s played seven of them at least once and has at least one victory against six of the seven.

“To me, these past couple of years just puts into my head that I am a good player and I can do these things, and each of us can have success in all the things we do and we can all reach our goals that way,” she said. “Being the fifth seed, I’ll play someone who had to play first, I’ll see who wins and then I’ll play them. Then I’d most likely play Elkhorn, and I’ve won a match against her and lost a match against her, so I just need to have my mind focused and ready to go.”

Peterson will open with a first-round bye as the No. 5 seed and will await the winner between Naw deliver Aung of Ralston and Ogallala’s Amelie Avalos. A victory there likely sets up a grudge match with the Antlers’ Kira Ozyornaya, the No. 12 seed, after the duo split their two regular-season meetings.

“I think it’s a good thing and a bad thing,” she said of the familiarity with her potential second-round matchup. “I lost to her the first time 8-5 and the second one I won in a tiebreaker, so I have to put my mind to it. I know what kind of player she is, I know what kind of player I am and I need to know what to expect and what I should be doing.”

Should Peterson reach the quarterfinals, her most likely opponent would be 4-seed Scarlett Lunning of Omaha Skutt.

Alongside Peterson, Nuss also turned in a solid season near the top of the Dukes’ lineup. The senior went 24-7 during her first year at second singles and earned the No. 8 seed at state.

“It feels really good knowing that our hard work has paid off, and it feels a lot more tangible. It’s right there, and we have the ability to get a medal,” she said.

None of the senior’s losses have been worse than 8-2, and five of the seven have been by an 8-4 margin or closer. Nuss will open against Platteview’s Mara Snodgrass, where a win sets up a likely contest against No. 9 seed Victoria Leu for a spot in the quarterfinals, where Elkhorn North’s Nora Jones – the top seed – would likely await.

Nuss beat Snodgrass 8-2 at the Lincoln Christian invite but has not faced either Leu or Jones.

“Sometimes you have expectations going into the match and they always change up different things,” she said of playing a familiar opponent. “It’s easier to worry because you know you’ve played them, and sometimes it’s easier and your mind is at ease when you walk in and you’ve never played them so you’re not quite sure what to expect and you’re on guard for everything.”

Together, Peterson and Nuss have won 53 of 63 singles matches this year and have proven to be a formidable 1-2 punch atop the York lineup.

“Ellie has so many battles under her belt this year. I don’t know how many times she’s had to come back against high-level players; I started looking at that list of kids that are seeded at the state tournament, and she’s had battles with almost all of them, tiebreakers and this and that and the other,” Miller said. “Lily at the beginning of the season had to kind of figure out her style and what she was going to do, and as soon as she did – I’ll tell you right now the addition of coach Phinney to this coaching staff made a huge difference too. She’s worked a lot with Lily on some different mental parts of the game, and Coach Johnson and I have focused on other things while that’s been happening and it’s allowed us to get to some other things with that extra set of eyes, so that’s really been a benefit to Lily and to us. Those two are just athletic competitors, and they always give us a chance.”

The Dukes’ third pairing to earn a seed is Cornett and Wright, who went 17-11 at second doubles and are seeded 11th. The duo will make their state debuts against Cornerstone Christian’s Briseida Lopez and Rheanna May, with a win likely setting up a match against Ogallala’s Graci Marhenke and Emily VanBorkum for a spot in the quarters.

At lead doubles, Colle and Hallisey went 14-5 and will face Alliance’s Regan Braun and Kinley Pffeifer in the first round. With a victory, the seniors would likely meet Paulina Formicheva and Ella Schutte with a berth in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

“Both teams have a really athletic player, and both teams have a really consistent baseline player,” Miller said of his doubles pairings. “We like that combination where those two athletes can get up to the net and make plays, and those other two can cover anything that doesn’t get sucked up at the net.”

A big key to both pairings’ success this year, he said, has been in the serving game. Serving is one of Colle’s strengths and Hallisey has improved at the line, which is important in lead doubles. In the No. 2 doubles group, Miller’s seen growth in that aspect out of both Wright and Cornett this season.

“Our good No. 2 doubles teams have always had one good, powerful server, and now I feel like on certain days both of them can do that,” he said. “In No. 1 doubles you have to have a weapon at serving or otherwise you’re in big trouble giving them too many second serves. Serving has really helped them, but they do complement each other well and we’ve tried some different strategies with them.”

The Dukes’ head coach said for the most part he doesn’t worry as much about seeding outside of the benefit that it generates more favorable matchups in the opening round, which is not an insignificant factor in the single-elimination format used during the opening rounds at state.

Another potential benefit for the Dukes this week – of the sixth athletes who will take the court Thursday, only Wright and Cornett will be making their state debuts. Peterson is a returning state medalist, and Nuss, Colle and Hallisey each got their first taste of the state experience last spring.

“Last year, I kind of went into the second day saying I’m already, so I’m just going to play how I want to play and do whatever,” Peterson said. “It helped me being able to calm down and relax my mind knowing whatever I end up, I at least get a medal and I’ve worked this hard to get this far. This year, with that experience, I can grow and change with how I take on both days.”

“My partner and I did not do as good as we would have liked to have done last year,” Nuss added. “This year I have a much better opportunity, I think. I’m seeded a little bit better, and I’m excited to just go out there and see what I can do.”