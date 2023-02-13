GRAND ISLAND – Saturday morning didn’t start all that well for the York Dukes, but it was the ending that mattered. York walked out of Northwest High School having qualified nine wrestlers for the Nebraska state tournament.

That is the most state qualifiers in the history of the program.

York started out 0-5 in the semifinals/consolation round, but three-time state qualifier junior Hudson Holoch got the Dukes jump-started when he defeated No. 8 Deven Serres from Chadron 8-3 to give York their first qualifier.

“We like to call Hudson Holoch a gamer. In his past two seasons he was a heavy underdog coming into districts and qualified. This year Hudson maybe was an ‘underdog’ but our team knew that he was not,” said York head coach Ryan Johnson. “Hudson finished second place and beat the No.1 seeded kid in the semifinals to make the district finals. You could (see) in Hudson eyes he was ready for this opportunity and he tried to wrestle each match the way he wanted it to go.”

After the Dukes 0-5 start, they switched gears and closed out the remainder of the day with an 18-4 record.

York got their second wrestler to state when junior Seth Erickson defeated Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris by pin at 2:41.

“Coming into the tournament as the second seed Seth knew he needed to take care of business and make the finals. Seth did that and set up the finals match being both wrestlers being undefeated. Seth was tested in the finals against a tough kid,” Johnson explained. “Those are the matches that we want, and I know Seth will work on the things he struggled with in that match this week.”

That put eight York wrestlers into the heartbreak round where York won seven of their matches to secure tickets in each respective weight class to the start of the Nebraska state tournament on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The Dukes did not have a district champion as Erickson (41-1) lost to No. 1 Isaac White (43-0) of Cozad and Holoch dropped a tough 3-2 decision to No. 7 Caden Smart (37-7) of Wahoo. Both finished the day as district runner-ups.

In the seven third place matches, York shined as all seven wrestlers won their match.

At 106, freshman Ty Erickson (32-13) defeated Jordan Martinez of Schuyler by pin fall at 2:44; Isaac Ciro (26-19), a sophomore at 113 pounds, was a 3-2 winner over Hastings’ Zane Thomsen and No. 10 rated Emmitt Dirks (35-13) at 126 scored the 9-2 decision over Jonathan Taylor of Northwest.

At 160, sophomore Brooks Loosvelt (41-9) picked up the 2-1 win over Cooper Bice (36-17) of Norris who came in ranked No. 8; Dylan Bower (27-18) defeated Matthew Zitek of Plattsmouth by pin in 3:40; at 195 Keagyn Linden (33-10) was a 5-3 winner over Eric Hall of Norris and 285 pounder Kadence Velde won a 3-2 decision over Plattsmouth heavyweight Orion Parker to improve to 30-8.

“Ty (Erickson) did an excellent job wrestling hard and competing against every opponent. You can never count Isaac (Ciro) out because there is no quit in this kid. In his quarterfinal match he was losing I believe 8-0 at one point and came back to win the match in the final seconds with a pin,” Johnson said. “We knew Emmitt (Dirks) had a chance to do great things this weekend and he showed it. He finished third place and wrestled solid position in all of his matches. Brooks finds ways to control the match and make his opponent tired. You can count on Brooks to not get in bad position and find ways to win the match.”

Johnson also added comments about Keagyn Linden and Kadence Velde.

“All of Keagyn’s wins came in pins and really took care of business to set himself up for next week. Look to carry that momentum he had at districts to state,” coach Johnson commented. “We thought Kadence wrestled one of his best tournaments and kept the pressure on his opponents, even the match he lost.”

The Class B portion of the state tournament will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Team scoring-1.Cozad 202; 2.Hastings 168; 3.York 137.5; 4.Northwest 99.5; 5.Chadron 82; 6.Aurora 80; 7.Wahoo 77; 8.Norris 75.5; 9.Schuyler 74; 10.Plattsmouth 66; 11.Adams Central 2.