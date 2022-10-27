Dukes set for familiar foe in Northwest with state berth on the line

YORK – Thrice this season, the York Dukes and Northwest Vikings have squared off on the volleyball court, with Northwest emerging victorious in two of those matches.

On Saturday, the two Central Conference rivals will face off one last time with elevated stakes. The winner of the 11 a.m. match in the Duke Dome moves on to the Class B state tournament in Lincoln next week, the loser sees their season come to an end.

“(There’s) little mystery left. It's going to be about preparation, execution and determination,” York head coach Kelby Phillips said. “The first two matchups were pretty clean sweeps on both sides. It's unfortunate that the first one was at home, but getting a jump start right out of the gates is huge in building momentum throughout the match--especially when there's a lot more on the line.”

Northwest took the teams’ first matchup on the opening day of the Central Conference tournament with a sweep in York, but the Dukes returned the favor two days later when they broke out the brooms in the fifth-place match of the conference tournament.

On Oct. 18, the schools faced off for the third time in six days, where the Vikings walked away with a four-set win at home.

The Vikings feature a balanced attack as six different players have at least 80 kills, with four of them eclipsing 150 winners. The senior trio of Whitney Loman, MaKayla Rhoads and Taylor Jakubowski lead the way; Loman has a team-high 247 kills on a .202 hitting percentage, while Rhoads racked up 196 winners and Jakubowski added 159.

Mikyna Stoppkotte has been Northwest’s most efficient attacker, as the junior is hitting .256 with 152 kills.

“Tracking tendencies and using the serve to keep teams out of system is key to unsettling their offense,” Phillips said. “Continuing to clean up our errors and fine tune our strengths will be important leading up to Saturday.”

The Vikings also pose a threat at the service line, where they’ve racked up 185 aces on the season and are averaging more than five a match. Jakubowski has a team-high 44 aces, while three other Vikings have at least 30.

York also has a pretty balanced offense, with five Dukes totalling at least 140 kills. Cynley Wilkinson leads the way, as the sophomore’s hitting .216 on the year with 298 kills. Behind her, the senior quartet of Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast, Kelly Erwin and Dannika Lamberty add depth to the offensive firepower.

Burke’s recorded 189 kills, Cast has 167 winners and Erwin sits at 154. Lamberty, the team’s most efficient hitter, has 141 kills and a .282 hitting percentage.

Four different players have crushed at least 20 aces for York at the service line – Wilkinson (30), Burke (29), senior Libby Troester (27) and senior Josie Loosvelt (20). Loosvelt also leads the team with 454 digs, the same number as Northwest’s leader Hannah Fletcher.

One area of concern for the Dukes coming into Saturday lies in team health. Wilkinson accounted for 23 kills in three sets in the loss at Northwest but left early in the fourth with an injury and did not play in either of York’s matches at the B-6 subdistrict Tuesday night.

Even with Wilkinson’s status up in the air, York has faced its share of adversity this season. The Dukes dealt with injuries early in the year and lost setter Reese Hirschfeld for the season with an injury on Sept. 20 against Malcolm, but the team continued to push forward.

“We've had an interesting season due to injuries so we don't really have "what we've done all season in the bag,” Phillips said. “We've made a number of lineup changes and switched up our offensive system. GINW has seen a different line-up each game. We've had players step up and take on new roles. At this point, we have to go with where we find the right rhythm and connections, while finding the best matchups. It always helps to throw a few new things in the mix to keep them on their toes.”

Heading into Saturday’s district final, both schools have turned in strong seasons. The Vikings enter as the No. 10 seed with a 20-14 record and have won 13 of their last 17 matches, while the seventh-seeded Dukes come into the day with a mark of 23-10.

Northwest leads the season series 2-1 and has appeared in every state tournament since 2001, but York has a chance to even the score and punch its third consecutive ticket to Lincoln with a win in the schools’ fourth meeting in a calendar month.

“It's very exciting to be hosting a district final match,” Phillips said. “(I’m) definitely looking forward to the energy in the gym and watching these girls leave everything on the court.”