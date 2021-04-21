Dukes send 5 to the Nebraska Track and Field Festival

PAPILLION - The York Dukes sent four girls and one boy to compete in Nebraska TrackFest21 held at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.
The Nebraska Track and Field Festival is Nebraska’s only state-wide, all-class meet. It was a grassroots creation by track and field coaches to provide a special, meaningful track and field experience to all of Nebraska’s best. (netrackfest.weebly.com)
York’s talented distance runners made their way to the meet on Tuesday and of the five events the Dukes competed in all finished in the top six of their event.
York freshman Kassidy Stuckey started out the day with a third place finish in the 3200 with a time of 11:40.71. That was better than four seconds faster than her previous best time this year. She finished behind Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner (10:56.99) and Kearney’s Hannah Godwin (11:02.21).
In the boys 3200, sophomore Colin Pinneo was clocked at 9:56.34 to earn him sixth place. Going into the race his best time was 10:14.51, which led the York News-Times area. Winning the race with a time 9:25.70 was Drew Snyder of Lincoln Southwest.
The girls’ long jump was the first of two events for Duke junior Brynn Hirschfeld. Hirschfeld’s best jump was 15-9 ½, good for third. She finished behind Abby Fontana of Papillion La Vista (16-7) and North Bend’s Kaitlyn Emmanuel (16-6 1/2).
Hirschfeld was then joined by teammate Maddie Portwine in the 1600.
Hirschfeld, a junior, took second with a time of 5:11.02, shattering her personal best. Portwine also set a new PR with a fourth place finish in a time of 5:18.35.
The state leader in both the 1600 and the 3200, Kaylie Crews of Papillion South, won the race with a time of 5:03.85, bettering her state-leading 5:10.95.
In the discus, York’s Jami Hoblyn recorded a throw of 112-03 to finish in fourth place. Superior’s Shayla Meyer, the state leader with a throw of 135-04, won with a toss of 123-03.
York will be back on the track in full force on Saturday as they host their annual home Yowell Invite starting at 10 a.m.
Teams expected to compete include: Beatrice, Norris, Waverly, Seward, Crete, Elkhorn North, Fairbury and York.