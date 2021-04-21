Dukes send 5 to the Nebraska Track and Field Festival

PAPILLION - The York Dukes sent four girls and one boy to compete in Nebraska TrackFest21 held at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.

The Nebraska Track and Field Festival is Nebraska’s only state-wide, all-class meet. It was a grassroots creation by track and field coaches to provide a special, meaningful track and field experience to all of Nebraska’s best. (netrackfest.weebly.com)

York’s talented distance runners made their way to the meet on Tuesday and of the five events the Dukes competed in all finished in the top six of their event.

York freshman Kassidy Stuckey started out the day with a third place finish in the 3200 with a time of 11:40.71. That was better than four seconds faster than her previous best time this year. She finished behind Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner (10:56.99) and Kearney’s Hannah Godwin (11:02.21).

In the boys 3200, sophomore Colin Pinneo was clocked at 9:56.34 to earn him sixth place. Going into the race his best time was 10:14.51, which led the York News-Times area. Winning the race with a time 9:25.70 was Drew Snyder of Lincoln Southwest.