YORK – The York Dukes turned in a stellar year on the hardwood as both the boys and girls basketball teams won a game at state and reached the Class B semifinals. That performance was rewarded accordingly, with five players for both the York girls and boys earning all-Central Conference honors earlier this month.

On the boys side, Ryan Seevers garnered a first-team all-conference selection after leading the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game on 53% shooting (138 of 260). The senior also pulled down 3.3 rebounds and dished out 2.5 assists per game to pair with 18 steals and 10 blocks.

Kiersten Portwine also earned a first-team selection for the York girls. The junior guard poured in a team-high 9.4 points per game and shot 35% (56 of 158) from beyond the arc. In the state quarterfinal win over Scottsbluff, Portwine canned 5 of 8 triples and led all scorers with 15 points. She also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Both the York boys and girls had one player picked for the Central Conference second-team in senior Garrett Ivey and sophomore Chloe Koch.

Ivey was the Dukes’ leading facilitator as the guard dished out five assists per game – the best mark in the area – but he could be a lethal offensive weapon when needed. Ivey averaged 10.3 points a night and shot 51% from the floor and 38% from three; he tallied 15 points in York’s upset of 3-seed Scottsbluff in the state quarterfinals. Defensively, Ivey led the Dukes with 1.8 steals per game.

Koch netted 8.5 points per game for the York girls and shot 40% from the floor, including 36% from long range. She pulled down 3.4 boards a game to pair with 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

The York girls had no third-team selection, but Barrett Olson was a third-team pick for the boys. The senior averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and shot 46% from the floor. He poured in a season-high 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting (including 6 of 7 from three) in the district finals against McCook and followed that up with 14 in the upset of Scottsbluff.

Central conference honorable mention included; seniors Rylyn Cast, Josie Loosvelt and Lauryn Haggadone for the York girls and senior Austin Phinney and sophomore Ryan Huston for the boys.