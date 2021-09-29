Dukes second in league softball tourney

AURORA – A 2 ½ hour rain and lightning delay had the Central Conference Tournament in Aurora way off schedule Wednesday.
York, scheduled to take on Aurora at 10:45 a.m., did not get on the field until almost 1 p.m.
When they did the Dukes jumped on the Huskies in the first with five runs and kept jumping on them the rest of the way resulting in an 11-6, five-inning win in the first round of the tournament.
In the semifinal against the Crete Cardinals, the game went right down to the wire as York held on for a 9-8, six-inning win. The Cardinals had the bases loaded when the final out was recorded on a ground out to second base.
The Dukes faced the Class B No. 6 Northwest Vikings in the final. Northwest had handed the York girls a 10-0, four-inning loss in Grand Island earlier this season.
Northwest held the Dukes off the scoreboard again and won the championship game
York ends the regular season with a record of 15-15 and will more than likely face the Lakeview Vikings in the first round of the B-7 subdistrict in Aurora on Monday.
Northwest 10, York 0 (four innings)
The No. 6 Vikings held a 2-0 lead over the Dukes as they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth and the flood gates opened on the York defense when Northwest plated eight runs to win the game 10-0.
Northwest pitcher Ava Laurent held the Dukes to just two hits and she struck out seven.
Both York hits were singles off the bat of freshman Lauryn Mattox.
Laurent also had the game winning hit for Nortwest when she drilled a two-out single to end the game via the 10-run rule with two outs in the fourth.
Mattox pitched the entire game tossing 90 pitches on top of the 89 she threw in the win over Crete. She allowed eight hits, 10 runs, just one earned, as the Duke defense fell apart with seven errors.
Northwest also got a first-inning, two-run home run off the bat of Grace Baasch that would prove to be the game winner.
York 11, Aurora 6 (five innings)
In the two teams only meeting this year, Aurora defeated the Dukes at the York Ballpark Complex 12-8. On that day Aurora plated five-runs in the top of the first.
On Wednesday, York’s offense was relentless as they recorded 13 hits and scored one run in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth to go with the five in the first to account for the 11 runs.
The Huskies plated two in the first and one in the second as they trailed 6-3, before the Dukes got an RBI double from Jami Hoblyn, another run scoring single from Ellie Peterson and a Rebecca Libich RBI double. It was Libich with the big blow in the top of the first when she blasted a three-run home run. Libich was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Hoblyn also had three hits including a long home run and she drove in three runs, while both Mattox and Lauryn Haggadone had two hits each.
Mattie Pohl had a two-run double.
York led 10-3 as the Huskies batted in the bottom of the third and 10-4 after the Aurora picked up a run in the bottom of the third. The Huskies had bases loaded with no outs but ran themselves out of a possible big inning.
McDaniel started and worked one inning allowing one hit, two runs with two earned and she struck out one batter.
Haggadone pitched the final four frames for the win. She allowed five hits, four runs and struck out two batters.
York 9, Crete 8
Crete tied the game at 4-4 with the Dukes coming to bat in the bottom of the fourth.
Ellie Peterson singled, Mattox singled and Libich drew a walk setting the stage for senior catcher Mattie Pohl’s grand slam home run to make it 8-4.
Crete fought back with two runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run blast off the bat of pitcher Mack Steuer, but York picked up what would be the winning run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Peterson to make it 9-6 in the bottom of the fifth.
Steuer had an RBI single in the top of the sixth and the Cardinals second run scored on a bases loaded hit by pitch.
York scored three in the bottom of the first when Peterson doubled, Libich singled her in and Pohl picked up the second run with a single to right field. A bases loaded walk accounted for the third run.
Mattox pitched all but one out. She tossed 89 pitches, 51 for strikes, gave up eight runs, seven were earned. Mattox allowed 10 hits and struck out one.
Adams Central Tri- Tuesday night
York 9, St. Paul 2
The Dukes put up crooked numbers in both the second and fourth innings with four runs in each and pulled away for the 9-2 win at the Adams Central Tri on Tuesday night.
The offense was led for the Dukes by Mattox with three hits, while Libich, Mattie Pohl and Cori Combs all had two hits in the Dukes’ 11-hit attack. Pohl led the team with two RBIs and she also had a double, as did Sam McDaniel and Hoblyn.
Mattox worked five innings as she allowed two runs on nine hits and she recorded two strikeouts.
Adams Central 11, York 5 (five innings)
A nine-run second inning wiped out a 3-0 York lead as the Dukes lost to Adams Central by the score of 11-5. York had defeated the Patriots earlier in the year at the Centennial tri 7-6.
York bats produced seven hits as Peterson and Pohl each had two. Combs and Hoblyn each drove in two runs and the only extra base hit was a double by Peterson.