Dukes second in league softball tourney

Northwest pitcher Ava Laurent held the Dukes to just two hits and she struck out seven.

Both York hits were singles off the bat of freshman Lauryn Mattox.

Laurent also had the game winning hit for Nortwest when she drilled a two-out single to end the game via the 10-run rule with two outs in the fourth.

Mattox pitched the entire game tossing 90 pitches on top of the 89 she threw in the win over Crete. She allowed eight hits, 10 runs, just one earned, as the Duke defense fell apart with seven errors.

Northwest also got a first-inning, two-run home run off the bat of Grace Baasch that would prove to be the game winner.

York 11, Aurora 6 (five innings)

In the two teams only meeting this year, Aurora defeated the Dukes at the York Ballpark Complex 12-8. On that day Aurora plated five-runs in the top of the first.

On Wednesday, York’s offense was relentless as they recorded 13 hits and scored one run in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth to go with the five in the first to account for the 11 runs.