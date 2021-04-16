Dukes second in huge York Invite golf field

YORK - The two favorites to win both Class A and Class B in the state this season were in town Thursday as part of the 20-team field at the York Invite held at the York Country Club.

The Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts fired a team score of 314 to win the invite, and the York Dukes edged the Nuemann Cavaliers and Norris Titans for second place.

Nuemann was third with a team score of 333 and Norris, the Class B favorites according to York head coach Dan Malleck, finished fourth with 335 strokes.

York was led by sophomore Ryan Seevers who fired scores of 39 on the front and back side for a 78 and Emmanuel Jensen finished with an 80 (39-41) to spark the Dukes.

“"We finally got a day that was just chilly but not miserable. It's grown into a very large meet, but the quality was also very impressive today. It took a 79 to finish in the top 16 of the individuals,” said Malleck. “Pius is one of the favorites to win Class A and they brought a number of their top players. The 314 that they were able to post is in the top 15 team scores in the history of the tournament. Norris is considered the favorite to win Class B, so for our guys to beat them today to finish runner-up was a nice accomplishment for them.”