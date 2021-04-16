Dukes second in huge York Invite golf field

YORK - The two favorites to win both Class A and Class B in the state this season were in town Thursday as part of the 20-team field at the York Invite held at the York Country Club.
The Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts fired a team score of 314 to win the invite, and the York Dukes edged the Nuemann Cavaliers and Norris Titans for second place.
Nuemann was third with a team score of 333 and Norris, the Class B favorites according to York head coach Dan Malleck, finished fourth with 335 strokes.
York was led by sophomore Ryan Seevers who fired scores of 39 on the front and back side for a 78 and Emmanuel Jensen finished with an 80 (39-41) to spark the Dukes.
“"We finally got a day that was just chilly but not miserable. It's grown into a very large meet, but the quality was also very impressive today. It took a 79 to finish in the top 16 of the individuals,” said Malleck. “Pius is one of the favorites to win Class A and they brought a number of their top players. The 314 that they were able to post is in the top 15 team scores in the history of the tournament. Norris is considered the favorite to win Class B, so for our guys to beat them today to finish runner-up was a nice accomplishment for them.”
Along with Seevers and Jensen, Andrew Sahling added an 83 (41-42) and rounding out the scoring was Elijah Jensen with an 88 (44-44). The Dukes’ Bradyn Glebe finished his 18-holes with an 89.
Marley Jensen fired a 78 for the York junior varsity to lead them to an eighth place finish. Other scores for the JVs were; Drew Hammer with an 86, Joel Jensen with an 88 and Caleb Sahling with a 92.
The best score of the tournament went to Ethan Shaw from Aurora with a 74 and there was a three way tie for second with Nolan Fleming of Columbus Scotus; Ty Wehrs of Seward and Boston Pentico of Neumann all with a 77.
Seevers’ 78 earned him a tie for fifth along with Thomas Cassidy and Caden Kearns of Pius X; Cullen Buscher of Bennington, Jensen of York JV and Lauren Thiele of Bishop Neumann.
“Individually, Ryan is starting to play like a true No. 1 man. Marley, Emmanuel and Andrew are also making good progress,” Malleck commented. “At the junior varsity level, Drew Hammer had his second good showing in the last two days and is moving up the ladder."
York will return to action on Tuesday as they make their yearly trip west to the McCook Invite. Thursday, York will be at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus for the Scotus Invite.
Team scoring-1.Lincoln Pius X 314; 2.York 329; 3.Bishop Neumann 333; 4.Norris 335; 5.Seward 337; 6.Columbus Scotus 339; 7.Bennington 340; 8.York JV 344; 9.GICC 347; 10.Aurora 348; 11.Beatrice 351; 12.Northwest 365; 13.Adams Central 373; 14.Lincoln Southwest 377; 15.Hastings St. Cecilia 399; 16.Fairbury 448; 17.Sutton 449; 18.Crete 451; 19.Norfolk 518; 20.York Reserve 576.