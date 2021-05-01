Dukes second at Hastings Tennis Invite

HASTINGS – The girls of York tennis aren’t sure where they finished in the team standings Thursday - coach Josh Miller had not been provided those results from the Hastings Invitational as of early Friday morning – but it was obvious they played well.

“We had a good day and my guess is we finished second to GICC (Grand Island Central Catholic),” Miller reported.

“Erin (Case) and Natalie (Rockenbach) went 5-0 and were the champions at No. 1 doubles. They beat GICC in the final which was their second meeting in three days for that crown.

“Ellie (Peterson) was the bright spot today with her best performance as a varsity player,” he continued. “She went 4-1 on her way to second place and beat two very good players in the first part of her day before losing to GICC in the finals” at No. 1 singles.

Miller said, “Hallie (Newman) also went 4-1 in No. 2 singles and took third place by beating Hastings for the second time in three days.

“Addison (Legg) and Meaghan (Rowe) struggled to find their groove today and were inconsistent,” he said, but “even with that, they battled their way to the championship at No. 2 doubles and lost a close match to GICC.”

The Dukes ended the day with a combined 17-3 record.

“Overall I was pleased with our performance, especially after our success on Tuesday (at the GICC Invite). We now turn our attention to next week and prepping for the Crete dual and York Invite.”