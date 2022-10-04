Dukes’ season ends with 8-3 loss to Lakeview

COLUMBUS – The York Dukes took to the softball diamond one final time this season Monday afternoon at the Class B-7 sub-district. The fourth-seeded Dukes opened against host Lakeview and saw their season end in an 8-3 loss to the Vikings.

Lakeview took an early lead on three RBI singles in the first inning, but York got a run back in the top of the second on Sophia Liston’s two-out single into right field.

The Vikings tacked on another run in the bottom of the third on a passed ball to take a 4-1 lead, but York answered back in the fourth. With two down, Liston cranked a 2-1 line drive into center field to score Ellie Peterson and trim the deficit in half.

However, the Dukes would get no closer as Lakeview scored on a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame and tacked on two more in the sixth to advance with an 8-3 win.

Liston and Lauryn Haggadone both recorded multi-hit outings for York, which finished with six singles as a team. Liston also collected both of the Dukes’ RBIs.

Ellie Gartner and Sam McDaniel added York’s other two base knocks, while Peterson and Kynli Combs each drew one of the Dukes’ two walks.

Lauryn Mattox took the loss in the circle, allowing four runs – three earned – on five hits and a pair of walks with two Ks in 2 2/3 innings. McDaniel tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief, giving up four runs on five hits.

York caps its season with a 12-15 record. The Dukes bid farewell to a pair of seniors as Haggadone – the program’s career home run leader – and Abrielle Linder both suited up and played their final games for York on Monday.