Dukes runner-up in league volleyball tourney

York refused to fold, as a Hirschfeld kill sparked a 3-0 run and cut the deficit to 23-19. However, Lakeview notched consecutive kills to give the Vikings a 25-19 win.

Lakeview senior Katee Korte crushed a match-high 12 kills to power the Vikings past York, who finished as the Central Conference runner-up.

Scheierman hammered a team-high eight kills for the Dukes against Lakeview, followed by five from Driewer. Ziemba added four winners, while Hirschfeld and Cast each had one.

Hirschfeld and Troester both crushed a match-high two aces from the service line. At the net, Ziemba recorded a pair of blocks and Hirschfeld, Driewer and Cast each had one.

Loosvelt recorded a team-high 12 digs for York, while Hirschfeld tallied 10 of 18 assists.

“I like how our setters spread the ball around and our hitters responded and we were able to balance out our attack zones at the net,” Ericson said of his team’s performance. “I give a lot of praise to Josie, Destiny, and Masa for their back-row play. They have passed and dug the ball so well that our setters can get more creative. They really are a lot of fun to watch in defense.”