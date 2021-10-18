Dukes runner-up in league volleyball tourney

SCHUYLER – The York Dukes entered Saturday’s Central Conference Volleyball Tournament action in Schuyler with a pair of wins in pool play already after defeating Northwest and Aurora on Thursday.
York rolled past Schuyler and Lexington in its first two matches Saturday to advance to the championship match, where the Dukes battled until the end but fell to Lakeview and finished as the Central Conference runner-up.
“We put a lot of emphasis in attacking this tournament as we want to attack subs and district finals” Dukes head coach Chris Ericson said. “I was really happy how we came out each game determined, and focused on winning rallies and not matches. If we do that and are successful, the wins will take care of themselves.”
York 2, Schuyler 0
The Dukes steamrolled the Warriors 25-4, 25-9 in their opening match on Saturday. Seniors Masa Scheierman and Ava Ziemba hammered six kills apiece to lead York, followed by four from junior Rylyn Cast. Junior Kelly Erwin added three winners, senior Melanie Driewer and freshman Cynley Wilkinson each recorded two and juniors Libby Troester and Mia Burke each had one.
At the service line, Ziemba and Troester crushed two aces each to lead the Dukes, while junior Josie Loosvelt and senior Destiny Shepherd each added one as the Dukes finished with six aces for the match.
Shepherd and Loosvelt both recorded a team-high seven digs for York in the sweep, while senior Brynn Hirschfeld tallied 15 of the Dukes’ 23 set assists.
York 2, Lexington 1
The Dukes closed pool play against Lexington, where York shot out to a hot start out of the gate. Scheierman, senior Elsa Dick and Ziemba hammered kills on each of the first three points, and another Scheierman kill three points later gave York an early 5-1 lead.
After Lexington cut the deficit to two, Scheierman responded with back-to-back kills. A Cast kill a few points later extended the York lead to 9-4.
The Minutemaids cut the Dukes’ lead to 10-5 before Driewer crushed two kills in a three-point stretch, the latter of which sparked a 3-0 run capped by a block from Ziemba and Driewer.
Kills from Ziemba and Scheierman gave York a 17-8 lead before Lexington rebounded with a 3-0 run. Scheierman ended the run with a kill and Lexington answered with a kill of its own to cut the lead to 18-12.
York then ripped off seven straight points to end the set thanks to kills from Hirschfeld and Cast and two kills from Driewer as the Dukes took the opening set 25-12.
In the second set, the Minutemaids built an early 5-3 lead before Cast whacked a kill. Lexington answered back with a kill on the next point, but a Hirschfeld kill sparked a 3-0 York run as Scheierman and Erwin followed with kills of their own.
Lexington took the next point to even the set at seven apiece and spark a 9-0 run. Ziemba and Driewer finally ended the streak with a block on the next point, but the Minutemaids then ripped off a 4-0 run to seize control of the set.
Back-to-back kills from Scheierman cut the York deficit to 19-10, but Lexington responded by taking the next three points. The Dukes refused to fold, however, slowly climbing back into the match thanks to kills from Scheierman, Driewer and Troester to cut the Lexington lead to 24-18.
Taylor Woehrle then crushed a kill to end the set and give the Minutemaids a 25-18 win and force a decisive third set.
Ziemba whacked a kill to open the final set, but Lexington quickly tied it at one apiece. A service error sparked a York run as Hirschfeld and Scheierman followed with consecutive kills before the Minutemaids cut the deficit to 4-2.
Scheierman answered with a kill and an ace, but Lexington countered by winning four of the next five points to cut the York lead to 7-6.
The Dukes responded with a 3-0 run to build up a four-point cushion. After a Lexington kill, Driewer and Erwin notched back-to-back kills to give York a 12-7 lead. Lexington then rattled off four straight points, but two Scheierman kills and another winner from Cast helped the Dukes maintain a 17-15 advantage.
Lexington countered with a 5-0 run to take control of the set, but York fought back. Scheierman ended the run with a kill and after a Lexington point, Erwin hammered a kill and Scheierman followed with a kill and a block to tie the third set at 21 apiece.
The Minutemaids took the lead on the next point, but Scheierman answered with consecutive kills. After Lexington tied the set at 23, Scheierman hammered a kill and York took the next point to secure a 2-1 win and finish pool play 4-0.
Scheierman hammered 20 of the Dukes’ 44 kills in the win, followed by seven from Driewer and five from Ziemba. Cast added four winners, while Hirschfeld and Erwin each notched three and Dick recorded two.
At the service line, Scheierman crushed both of York’s aces. The Dukes made their presence felt at the net as Ziemba, Scheierman and Driewer each recorded two blocks and Cast added one.
Loosvelt notched a team-high 14 digs, while Hirschfeld tallied 22 assists and Troester added 14.
Lakeview 2, York 0
In the championship match, Lakeview opened up a 7-4 lead in the first set before Driewer crushed York’s first kill. Ziemba added another kill two points later to cap a 4-0 Dukes run that evened the set at seven apiece.
The Vikings won the next two points, but Driewer answered with consecutive kills and Hirschfeld followed with back-to-back aces as York built an 11-9 lead.
Lakeview took three of the next four points but Scheierman answered with three kills in a four-point stretch to give the Dukes a 15-13 lead. The Vikings rebounded with a 3-0 run, but Cast hammered two kills in three points and Driewer added another winner to put York back in front 18-17.
The Vikings ripped off a 5-0 run to take control of the set, but the Dukes battled back as a Driewer kill and Ziemba block sparked a 4-0 run to even the set at 22. Lakeview answered with consecutive points, but a Ziemba kill and Lakeview error tied the set at 24.
Consecutive Lakeview kills gave the Vikings enough for a 26-24 win in the opening set, but Ziemba and Scheierman opened the second set with back-to-back kills to give York an early lead.
After the Vikings took the next three points, a Scheierman kill and Troester ace bookended a 3-0 run for York. A Cast block a few points later gave the Dukes a 7-5 lead, but Lakeview responded with a 4-0 run.
York ended the run with a point and Hirschfeld blocked a shot and Scheierman whacked a kill to cap a 3-0 Dukes run.
With the second set deadlocked at 12, Scheierman hammered another kill to give York a lead, but Lakeview ripped off five of the next seven points to open up a 17-15 lead. A service error cut the deficit to one, but Lakeview answered with a 6-0 run to gain control of the set.
York refused to fold, as a Hirschfeld kill sparked a 3-0 run and cut the deficit to 23-19. However, Lakeview notched consecutive kills to give the Vikings a 25-19 win.
Lakeview senior Katee Korte crushed a match-high 12 kills to power the Vikings past York, who finished as the Central Conference runner-up.
Scheierman hammered a team-high eight kills for the Dukes against Lakeview, followed by five from Driewer. Ziemba added four winners, while Hirschfeld and Cast each had one.
Hirschfeld and Troester both crushed a match-high two aces from the service line. At the net, Ziemba recorded a pair of blocks and Hirschfeld, Driewer and Cast each had one.
Loosvelt recorded a team-high 12 digs for York, while Hirschfeld tallied 10 of 18 assists.
“I like how our setters spread the ball around and our hitters responded and we were able to balance out our attack zones at the net,” Ericson said of his team’s performance. “I give a lot of praise to Josie, Destiny, and Masa for their back-row play. They have passed and dug the ball so well that our setters can get more creative. They really are a lot of fun to watch in defense.”
The 22-8 Dukes close the regular season with a home match against Lakeview on Tuesday and a road tilt with Schuyler on Thursday. Ericson said York will look to fine-tune finishing their attacks more frequently before postseason play heats up with subdistrict action and the Dukes aim for a return trip to the state tournament.