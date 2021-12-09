Dukes run away from Waverly girls in Class B Top-10 clash

YORK – The early stats favored the Waverly Viqueens, but it didn’t last long.

Waverly led 11-3 early in the first quarter behind a solid offensive gameplan, but the Dukes turned the tables in just about every offensive and defensive category on the No. 10 Viqueens and used a strong inside/outside game to pull away for the 55-29 win in girls non-conference action.

The Viqueens hit 6 of 12 shots to open the game, out-rebounded York 8-5 in the opening quarter and defensively held York to just 4 of 10 from the field.

The Vikings were coming in with momentum as they defeated the No. 2 Blair Bears 56-53 in OT on Tuesday at Blair.

That all changed and whatever momentum the Viqueens had disappeared in a flash.

Waverly would finish the game 11 of 43 from the field overall, but over the final 24 minutes they hit just 5 of 31 shots, and York dominated the visitors on the glass 32-18. The Viqueens hit their first 3-point attempt but finished 1 of 17 from three point range.