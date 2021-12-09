Dukes run away from Waverly girls in Class B Top-10 clash

YORK – The early stats favored the Waverly Viqueens, but it didn’t last long.
Waverly led 11-3 early in the first quarter behind a solid offensive gameplan, but the Dukes turned the tables in just about every offensive and defensive category on the No. 10 Viqueens and used a strong inside/outside game to pull away for the 55-29 win in girls non-conference action.
The Viqueens hit 6 of 12 shots to open the game, out-rebounded York 8-5 in the opening quarter and defensively held York to just 4 of 10 from the field.
The Vikings were coming in with momentum as they defeated the No. 2 Blair Bears 56-53 in OT on Tuesday at Blair.
That all changed and whatever momentum the Viqueens had disappeared in a flash.
Waverly would finish the game 11 of 43 from the field overall, but over the final 24 minutes they hit just 5 of 31 shots, and York dominated the visitors on the glass 32-18. The Viqueens hit their first 3-point attempt but finished 1 of 17 from three point range.
York’s 6-2 junior Anna Briggs helped bring the Dukes back in the second quarter as she scored six of her 14 points in the period, while 6-1 senior post Masa Scheierman – who would lead York in scoring with 15 – knocked down six points, including a baseline 3-pointer. Senior Mattie Pohl added 10 points.
Waverly’s struggles from the field can also be attributed to a suffocating defense by the Dukes and both Briggs and Sheierman’s presence in the middle of the paint.
Briggs hit four quick points to open the third quarter and Scheierman added a short jumper as the Dukes built their lead to 32-21, and Waverly had no answers.
York’s defense forced the Vikings into 13 turnovers, while York finished with eight, three of those in the first quarter.
Waverly was led in scoring by Abbie Carter with eight, Anna Clark added seven and Emelia Rourke and Parker Christiansen added five each.
The Dukes were 19 of 51 from the field and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc thanks to a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. York was 7 of 19 at the line while the Viqueens were 6 of 8.
York (2-0) will be back in action Saturday evening as they travel to Lexington to take on the Minutemaids.
Waverly (3-1) 15 6 4 4-29
York (2-0) 11 15 14 15-55
WAV (29)- Harms 2, Rourke 5, Christiansen 5, Carter 8, Clarke 7, Dicke 2. Totals- 11-43 (1-17) 6-8-29