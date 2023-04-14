WAVERLY – The York girls tennis team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss at GICC with a convincing 7-2 win at Waverly on Thursday afternoon. The Dukes swept doubles play and took four of six singles matches.

In doubles play, Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey teamed up to defeat MJ Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis 8-2 at lead doubles, while Ellie Peterson and Lily Nuss cruised to an 8-1 win over Waverly’s Maddy Brunssen and Camryn Happold.

The closes match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where the York pairing of Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright pulled out an 8-6 win over Seanna MacDonald and Chloe King.

Peterson continued a strong start to her junior year at lead singles as she blanked Brunssen 8-0, while Nuss picked up an 8-2 victory over Sophie Johnson in second singles. Lael Schwarz earned the 8-3 win over Sehren Carlson at No. 6 singles and Hallisey rounded out the York scoring with an 8-4 victory over Landis at No. 4 singles.

Waverly’s lone points of the day came when Keikemeier defeated Colle 8-5 at third singles and King beat Regin Dunham 8-4 at No. 5 singles.

“Megan and Zoey had a good battle at No. 2 doubles and are building valuable varsity experience,” head coach Josh Miller said. “We went 4-2 in the varsity singles portion with some commanding wins by Ellie, Lily, Tina and Lael. Mayah and Regin played well in stretches but just weren't able to be consistent enough throughout the match. Our JV team went 5-4 with some good competition. Adie Sanders clinched the final victory for us in a tie breaker.”

York returns to the courts Tuesday morning, where they will tackle the field at the Lincoln Christian invite at the Woods Tennis Center.