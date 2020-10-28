Dukes rip momentum away from Huskies for 3-1 victory

YORK - The Aurora Huskies started out on fire Wednesday night as they dominated the first set 25-15 over York in the B-6 subdistrict final at York to take a 1-0 lead.
But something changed to open the second set as the Huskies started to make unforced mistakes, miss serves and lacked communication on the court.
It wasn’t until late in the fourth set that the Huskies seemed to right the ship, and despite a gallant effort at a comeback, big losses in the second and third set and a huge fourth set deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
York, rated No. 8 in the latest Omaha World-Herald rankings won the second set 25-16, the third 25-14 and the fourth 25-22.
York will head into the district final with a record of 26-8, while the No. 5 Huskies fall to 21-12.
Head coach Ericson told the girls after the first set loss to relax.
“At the end of the first set I told the girls we have to just relax and play. I thought we looked tight, we weren’t passing the ball, our hitters may have been trying to do too much and they got a lead,” said Ericson. “We talked before the game that if they got a big lead it was going to be hard to comeback. Going into the second and third set we got a big lead on them and that allowed us to play a little more reckless and aggressive.”
“We wanted to try and keep them from doing what they wanted to do. We knew we had to take their right sides out of the equation and limit what they could do to us,” explained Ericson. “We adjusted our blocking and we did a good job with our speed blocks and getting the ball to the middle.”
At one point in the fourth set the Dukes had outscored the Huskies 68-39 since the first set.
York junior Masa Scheierman hammered a game high 17 kills, while senior Addison Legg and Erin Case added 11 and eight winners respectively.
The Dukes block once again was on point and while they didn’t knock everything to the court they were getting their hands on a lot of the Huskies attacks. York finished with seven blocks, three from Scheierman and two from Case who came into the game with 80 on the year.
Aurora had 40 team kills, with 15 of those coming in the first set. Leading the way for the Huskies at the net was senior Kassidy Hudson with 15 and picking up five kills each was Rachel Hunter, Kasey Schuster and Lexi Jones.
Ericson said he thought that York’s defense did a good job of frustrating the Aurora attack.
“Anytime you have someone on the other side of the net that is stopping what you do in different avenues whether it be blocking or digging it can get frustrating and the girls could see that they were getting a little bit frustrated,” said Ericson. “The girls didn’t want to let up and they did a good job of staying focused on finishing”
“The end of the day it’s Aurora and it is a pride game. It’s not a rivalry for nothing. This is a team that very well can be down in Lincoln next week and we needed to beat a good team like Aurora for our own confidence,” said Ericson. “We didn’t want to take the easy way out and we knew this week would be a challenge. Our last two matches may have been about the best we have played all year and we hope this carries right over to Saturday.”
