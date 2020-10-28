Dukes rip momentum away from Huskies for 3-1 victory

“We wanted to try and keep them from doing what they wanted to do. We knew we had to take their right sides out of the equation and limit what they could do to us,” explained Ericson. “We adjusted our blocking and we did a good job with our speed blocks and getting the ball to the middle.”

At one point in the fourth set the Dukes had outscored the Huskies 68-39 since the first set.

York junior Masa Scheierman hammered a game high 17 kills, while senior Addison Legg and Erin Case added 11 and eight winners respectively.

The Dukes block once again was on point and while they didn’t knock everything to the court they were getting their hands on a lot of the Huskies attacks. York finished with seven blocks, three from Scheierman and two from Case who came into the game with 80 on the year.

Aurora had 40 team kills, with 15 of those coming in the first set. Leading the way for the Huskies at the net was senior Kassidy Hudson with 15 and picking up five kills each was Rachel Hunter, Kasey Schuster and Lexi Jones.

Ericson said he thought that York’s defense did a good job of frustrating the Aurora attack.