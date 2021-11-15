Dukes return to football playoffs in 2021

YORK – The York Dukes returned to the postseason gridiron this season, posting a 5-4 record during the regular season and earning the No. 13 seed in the Class B field before dropping their playoff opener at Elkhorn to conclude the year with a 5-5 mark.
“Every season you have your ups and downs, and in the end as I looked back over the entire season I was pretty proud of how our boys played,” Dukes head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “I felt like we made fewer mistakes than previous years. Our penalties were far down from previous years. We still had issues with turnovers, which is a major thing we’ve got to get fixed, but overall I thought our boys played well.”
York started the year 4-2 with a trio of close wins over Crete, Ralston and Hastings but faltered down the stretch, dropping three of its final four games. An imbalanced offensive attack presented problems, as the Dukes failed to consistently move the ball through the air and finished with just 923 passing yards on the season. York’s aerial struggles made the offense one-dimensional and limited the unit’s overall effectiveness; the Dukes averaged just 13.5 points per game offensively.
The Dukes were also fairly inexperienced in 2021 thanks to a talented but small senior class. That forced more juniors and sophomores to take on big roles, but Snodgrass said he felt the team meshed together well and forged a strong sense of unity.
“We won five games and four of those went right down to the last play of the game. To win four of those types of games says a lot about the character of the kids and the unity of the team where they were willing to fight for one another,” he said. “Unified teams tend to win those games. When you have teams that aren’t really together you don’t always win those close ones and I felt like our kids were very unified this year. They liked being around each other and I think that helped them fight a little harder in those close games, so overall it was a great year.”
Though York’s senior class was small, it featured some big contributors. Snodgrass highlighted Zach Nunnenkamp as someone who provided needed depth and solid play on special teams, while Cole Ehlers and Kaleb Heiden both blossomed into big contributors during their final year. Joel Jensen played well at outside linebacker and also contributed on special teams as he averaged 34 yards per punt on 36 attempts.
Snodgrass also noted Jaden Koehler, who missed much of his senior season with injury but returned to close his career with a good performance in the Dukes’ playoff loss to Elkhorn.
York’s biggest departure next season will undoubtedly be Marley Jensen who led the Dukes on both sides of the ball as a senior. Jensen logged a team-high 780 rushing yards on 156 carries with five touchdowns, and defensively he recorded a team-high 153 total tackles at middle linebacker.
“Marley is one that is going to be very difficult to replace on both sides of the ball but especially on defense,” Snodgrass said. “He was a special linebacker. I’ve been coaching a long time and coached a lot of kids, and Marley is as good of a linebacker as I’ve ever coached. His instincts, his toughness, his intelligence, that’ll be the one that’s toughest to replace is his production on defense.”
The Dukes don’t keep records for tackles per game, but Snodgrass said if they did Jensen would have been the school’s career leader and that if he’d gotten a few more playoff games, he’d have broken every York tackling record.
While Jensen’s loss will be felt next year, especially on defense, York returns a large junior class full of players who could step up to fill some of those key roles. Snodgrass noted Seth Erickson and Emmanuel Jensen as players who could fill a couple of holes in the linebacking corps next year – as could Marshall McCarthy, who missed the entire season after injuring his leg at the end of the Legion baseball season and needing surgery.
Snodgrass said other juniors who could play big roles next fall include Morgan Collhingham, Clayton Pinneo, Kadence Velde, Peyton Albers and Carter Culotta, who served as a team captain this season.
Offensively, Ryan Seevers will return at quarterback after passing for 872 yards and three touchdowns this fall, as will many of the linemen and his top two targets in the passing game.
Dalton Snodgrass caught 23 passes for a team-high 264 yards and two touchdowns and “has got the potential to be a very good player next year, maybe potentially an all-state caliber player” as a senior, while Garrett Ivey notched 25 receptions for 254 yards and one score.
“The big junior class and the sophomores, a lot of those kids that got some extra playing time just because of that small senior class (and) come back next year as veterans who saw playoff action,” Snodgrass said. “We’re going to have a lot of experience coming back, as much experience as we’ve ever had while I’ve been here honestly, so we’ve got a lot of kids coming back next year with a lot of potential.”
Snodgrass said the team was too young and inexperienced to compete with a senior-laden team like Elkhorn in the postseason, but the loss to the Antlers was a good learning experience for the returning underclassmen.
“I think our kids already do a good job in the weight room, but I think it made them realize that a great winter, spring and summer in the weight room is going to be vital if they really want to get to that kind of speed, strength, size and physicality that we want to be able to not just make the playoffs but be able to compete in the playoffs with some of those big teams,” he said. “For the seniors I was happy they got to experience it, but for the underclassmen I was happy they got to see what it takes to play at that level.”
In addition to maximizing the value of time spent in the weight room, one of York’s biggest tasks in the offseason is finding out ways to win the turnover battle. The Dukes turned it over too many times and didn’t take it away enough, so flipping the script in 2022 will be big, Snodgrass said.
York also needs to find a way to spark an inefficient passing attack to bring more balance to the offense as a whole. To that end, Snodgrass said it’s imperative for the Dukes’ pass protection to take a big leap forward in the offseason.
“Being more efficient in our passing game comes down to pass protection,” he said. “We’ve got a big and experienced offensive line coming back so I hope we’ll be able to run the ball, but we have to be more balanced than we were this year and be able to pass the ball more effectively if we want to get back to where we were. Our offense was top-5 in the state for eight consecutive years and then the last several we’ve crumbled a little bit, so the key is going to be getting that passing game back to where it needs to be.”