Dukes return home to the dome, sweep Palmyra and Malcolm

YORK-The York Duke’s did not return home from the Gothenburg Harvest Festival Invite until late Saturday.

On Monday, York hosted the 10-2 Palmyra Panthers and the 9-3 Malcolm Clippers in triangular action at the Duke Dome.

York who went to Gothenburg as the No. 7 team in Class B posted a 3-3 record with wins over Chadron 2-0; Gothenburg 2-0 and Minden also 2-0.

Their losses came to Class C-1 No.1 St. Paul 2-0, C-1 No.3 Kearney Catholic 2-0 and Ogallala 2-1.

On Monday night York returned home and swept Palmyra 25-20 and 25-19 and did the same with Malcolm 25-16 and 25-15.

York head coach Chris Ericson shared his thoughts on the Gothenburg trip and Monday night’s triangular.

“Gothenburg was a mental challenge for us and coming into tonight we knew if we were not in the game mentally against Palmyra and Malcolm we could be in trouble,” said Ericson. “In the three losses and the three wins we learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to work on to kind of polish up in some areas. That tournament rewards the mentally strong and I applaud that format. You get done with one game and you are on to the next so there can’t be letdowns.”