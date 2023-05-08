YORK – All well-known golf tournaments have trophies which are on the line one-time each year.

The PGA has the Wannamaker Trophy, the Open has the Claret Jug, the United States Open trophy is simply known as just that and of course the Masters has the green jacket.

On Monday the 2023 “Duskie Cup,” which was first contested between York and Aurora back in 2015 and has resided at York High School every year since 2017, held their annual battle at the York Country Club. In 2016 the matches were rained out and in 2020 the entire spring sports season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The format over the years has been tinkered with and this year it had more of a Ryder Cup-like feel with the format including six holes of scramble, six holes of best ball and the final six holes as alternate shot.

York’s three varsity teams captured a combined 28 points and held the Huskies off the board as the Cup will spend the rest of 2023 and the first part of 2024 right here in York.

"It's always a great change of pace for the guys to play for the 'Duskie' trophy in a different format (partner match play) than we normally play,” said York head coach Dan Malleck following the dominating win. “I wasn't surprised that the guys were able to get the win and retain the trophy but I was surprised by the margin of victory. I let our players select our partner matchups and it seems like they knew what they were doing.”

The first varsity team off the No. 1 tee-box for the Dukes was Emmanuel Jensen and Riley Clark, who shut out their Huskie opponents 9-0.

The second of three two-man teams was Marshall McCarthy and Jaxson Hinze as they posted the most lopsided win by the score of 11-0 over Mason Howland and Devin Danielson.

In the No. 3 spot was Elijah Jensen and Ryan Seevers who defeated Drew Knust and Luke Grosshans 8-0 to complete the shutout.

York will travel to Norfolk on Friday in their prep before the Class B-3 District Tournament which will be held on Monday, May 15 at the York Country Club

“Now it's time to get back to business as we prepare for the Norfolk Invitational on Friday with an entirely Class A field and then districts at home on Monday,” stated Malleck.